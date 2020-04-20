Coronavirus: Orana Park thinks outside box to entertain gorillas during Covid-19 lockdown

Orana Wildlife Park found new ways to stimulate lonely animals during the lockdown, such as playing movies to the gorillas. (Video first published April 2020).

Lonely gorillas missing human attention during the coronavirus lockdown are filling in time watching Disney movies, music videos and David Attenborough documentaries.

Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park has been closed to the public for the past four weeks under level 4 restrictions and keepers have had to get creative to keep the animals stimulated while there were no visitors.

Chief executive Lynn Anderson said the park's three primates – Fataki, 16, Fuzu, 12 and Mahali, 11 – had been particularly lonely and "limited" screen time had provided some entertainment.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Western Lowland gorilla Fataki, 16, has been watching Disney movies and documentaries with his brother Fuzu and half-brother Mahali while Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park is closed to visitors.

All three watched the screen, but Mahali, who was recently caught on camera curled up in a hammock watching Ratatouille, seemed most taken by it.

"Mahali ... has been intrigued with virtually everything shown, including a David Attenborough doco on cheetah," Anderson said.

There are empty paths at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch, which usually attracts 200,000 visitors a year.

"He particularly enjoyed seeing whales, through to Disney Plus and of course Ratatouille. Our team have also played them music videos from the band Gorillaz to mix it up. We obviously try to reserve utilising the projector for bad weather days."

The wildlife park was struggling through the closure, and while still maintaining the same standard of care to the animals, it was going broke, Anderson said.

"We have over 700 species of endangered wildlife, including New Zealand's only gorillas. Ninety-five per cent of income is from entry fees which pays the bills. Obviously we are closed with no income."

The park – a registered charity – cost $70,000 a week to run, and despite the government wage subsidy covering 40 per cent of the costs, there remained a $40,000 shortfall, she said.

"It is not going to take long to until our situation is financially very dire."

The team did not have time for "doom and gloom" though and were coming up with proactive ways to survive post-coronavirus.

Closure was not an option, nor was euthanasia, which would happen "over my dead body", she said.

"We will leave no stone unturned. The animals are relying on us and we are not going to let them down. Also, most of our animals are part of international and native breeding programmes. [Euthanasia is] never going to happen."

An Orana Wildlife Park keeper feeds lonely farm animals during the nationwide lockdown.

The park had made changes to save money, such as limiting the purchase of food by letting animals graze in surrounding paddocks and moving animals around.

"The giraffes are in the rhino paddock where they can eat the overhanging branches and the rhinos are in the giraffe paddock. It's interesting for the animals. It makes them happy to."

The park had to remain closed under alert level 3, she said.

"What makes zoos unique is we are a registered as an essential business – we have to look after the animals and provide the same quality of care with no income."

The park had appealed to the public for help through a Givealittle page, which had already raised more than $150,000 as of Monday.

"We feel humbled and grateful the New Zealand people have understood our situation with high ongoing costs and no income."