Christchurch recycling service to resume in May

Christchurch residents will need to make sure that only the right stuff goes in their yellow bin from the start of next month.

The city's kerbside recycling service will resume on May 4 as the processing plant that sorts the items reopens under alert level 3.

Christchurch City Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said there would be some temporary changes to what material people could put in their yellow bins because of changing market conditions.

Paper and cardboard may not be recycled at the moment and would likely go to landfill due to no access to the markets that buy them, Trotter said.

Any waste, dirty material, liquids or other contamination in people's yellow bins would also mean the material could not be processed and markets would not buy it.

Trotter said it was important people continued to space their bins apart when putting them out for kerbside collection.