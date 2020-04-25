Echoes of respect and a haka for those who served - how Christchurch marked Anzac Day

​Lockdown or no lockdown, New Zealanders were never going to let Anzac Day pass unmarked.

Many see that day, 105 years ago on a far-off peninsula in Turkey, as the moment Kiwis earned their stripes.

"Anzac Day is when New Zealand became a nation in its own right," said Jim Lilley, president of the Christchurch Memorial RSA after he led an impromptu service at the city's Bridge of Remembrance memorial on Saturday morning.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Ron Hermanns, who at 108 is New Zealand's oldest living World War II veteran, was determined not to miss Anzac Day commemorations.

"Up to that point we were colonials – mother England and all that sort of stuff. It's just an honourable day."

For the first time since 1916 formal events were cancelled, the traditional parades and services falling victim to a fresh global crisis, this time coronavirus.

But the nation could not ignore its most glorious day. Instead, people stood in the driveways, in their gardens, in their living rooms, individually but together.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch Memorial RSA president Jim Lilley led an impromptu service at the city's Bridge of Remembrance.

Huddled under a rug against the pre-dawn cold, Ron Hermanns sat quietly on a chair outside his Christchurch home, surrounded by neighbours and friends.

At 108 Ron perhaps doesn't have too many Anzac Days left in him.

But he, more than many, understands its importance – he is New Zealand's oldest living World War II veteran.

Burnished medals sitting proudly on his chest, Ron was keen to show his respects.

"I think we should do something to remember the men who lost their lives," he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Hermanns listened to the Anzac Day service on the radio, joined for the event by friends including Mike Beard and Helena Nimmo.

At 6am a bugle echoed out from down the road, followed by another in the distance, swelling to a crescendo across the city as people honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Each rendition slightly out of sync with the other meant the Last Post played on and on in endless salute, before finally the Reveille, the call to wake up soldiers in the morning.

Among those buglers was Harold Garlick, a member of the Steadfast Band in Christchurch who has played the Last Post since he was a youngster.

"My father was in the First World War. He died when I was two weeks old so I never saw him, but I have always had a feeling for those who served. It means a lot to be out here."

Similar marks of respect happened across the region – in Pegasus 100 people stood around the lake before Vietnam War veterans Les Smeath and Eddie Bassett laid a wreath.

Old veterans were never going to miss the chance to remember their forebears and catch up over old stories, and a cluster gathered at Christchurch's Bridge of Remembrance shortly before 7am, the memorial arch lit in red, a huge poppy arranged from roses laid in front of it.

At sunrise the little gathering stood to attention for the Last Post, a young boy smartly saluting, before Lilley read the Ode of Remembrance, that century-old paean to those who gave so much.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Jonathan Kelly, wearing his brother's decals, was among those paying tribute at the Bridge of Remembrance.

Then, after a minute of silence, the stillness was shattered by an ear-splitting shout.

Off to one side, Tematau Tikipaaka began performing his ancestors' haka to honour those who have served New Zealand, among them his great-grandfather Clement D'Estville Park, a relative of Ngāti Toa leader Te Rauparaha, the composer of Tikipaaka's haka.

From the Bay of Plenty but stuck in Christchurch with his mother during the lockdown, Tikipaaka went to the memorial on a whim.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Bridge of Remembrance glowed red in the pre-dawn gloom.

"I woke up and all I could feel was that our ancestors and forefathers didn't have a chance to stay home and hide away.

"They were out there. They did that so that we can have what we have now, so that's why I thought, 'let's just give them at least one day a year - don't take that away from them, no matter what'."

Lilley was delighted at the turnout. "It was like a flash mob, a pop-up parade. That haka - it shows just how much it means to people."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Tematau Tikipaaka laid a poppy at the Bridge of Remembrance on Saturday, before performing a haka to honour those who served, his ancestors among them.

​Coronavirus may have prevented the usual gathering, but for Lilley the poppies put up around the city and the efforts on Saturday reflected the Kiwi spirit.

And while the lockdown may have made this the most unusual of Anzac Days, one tradition remained undefeated.

"Yes, I have a tot of rum for later," Lilley said.