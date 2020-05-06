Quarry battle left in dust as cost of appeal crushes last hope for residents

Residents in Templeton fought plans for a new quarry on their doorstep for more than two years.

The fight against a major new quarry near a small town outside Christchurch is all but over after community leaders indicated they are unlikely to take their case to the Environment Court.

Aggregate firm Fulton Hogan was last month given permission to develop a 170-hectare site — bigger than Hagley Park — on the edge of Templeton.

Objections that it could damage health and livelihoods were dismissed by a trio of commissioners and the quarry could open in 2022, producing more than half a million tonnes of gravel a year over the next 40 years.

Residents and businesses mobilised in their hundreds and raised $40,000 to fight their corner but their battle now appears to be over.

The Templeton Residents Association (TRA) told supporters despite still investigating its options and seeking legal advice it is unlikely to proceed to the Environment Court.

Iain McGregor/The-Press Fulton Hogan bosses Craig Stewart, left, and Don Chittock, hope the new site, to be named Roydon Quarry, will provide aggregate for the next 40 years.

TRA chair Jolene Eagar said: “We understand that the financial commitment to do this would be around $150,000.

“Purely based on financial restraints, we would find it very difficult to appeal even though we still strongly feel that this quarry should not be allowed to operate this close to such a large community.”

Individuals or groups who made submissions during the resource consent process can still appeal to the Environment Court, with papers needing to be lodged by May 18.