Sailor Bill Norrie the 'safest man on the planet' through Covid-19 outbreak

Setting off from Canada in September 2019, he has been sailing the great oceans as Covid-19 spread around the world.

Bill Norrie was sailing solo in the treacherous Southern Ocean when he first heard of the unfamiliar term coronavirus.

The Canadian sailor and his British Channel Cutter yacht Pixie have sailed below the five southernmost capes of the Southern Ocean since leaving from Vancouver Island in late August.

Norrie was last on dry land in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 11, where he had stopped for repairs, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to emerge as a significant global issue.

Joseph Johnson/The-Press Canadian sailor Bill Norrie first heard about coronavirus at sea after heading out from South Africa in February.

He received basic updates on the water via email and satellite phone from Canadian-Kiwi wife Cathy, who was back home in the Canadian city of Calgary.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Canadian sailor Bill Norrie shows off a new pillow and a mouldy one after spending the past three months sailing the Southern Ocean.

The lonely Southern Ocean waters was where Norrie slowly began to comprehend a vastly altered world, helpless to do anything about it.

Norrie, 67, arrived at Canterbury's Lyttelton Harbour on Thursday evening once clearing Customs, and was quick to find a steak and some cold beers after three months at sea.

Getting up to speed with the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 5000 deaths in his homeland and affected more than 4 million worldwide, had been enlightening.

He joked he was the ''safest man on the planet'' by being at sea while the outbreak was worsening.

''It's still unreal to me because I've only heard text messages from my wife about how's it all shut down [everything]. I'm very thankful New Zealand let me come in,'' he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Canadian sailor Bill Norrie and his pride and joy British Channel Cutter yacht, Pixie.

Norrie, who worked as an anaesthesiologist in Calgary for 42 years until retiring in July, said Covid-19 would no doubt have implications for him and Cathy's great love, sailing.

The Norries sailed around the world following the trade wind routes in 2016, visiting 22 countries along the way.

''We've been able to go around the world and stop in every place. That may change.''

Lyttelton is just a short stop for Norrie, who expected to leave in two weeks, once he had done a stack of laundry, restocked his food supplies, carried out repair work, and fixed his electronics. Over the past three months, he had lost nearly 20 kilograms.

He will head back through French Polynesia, journeying the Pacific Ocean, and arrive in British Columbia, Canada, in September.

Being in splendid isolation at sea might not be for everyone, but Norrie was living the dream.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Sailor Bill Norrie says he's "the safest man on the planet", having avoided the coronavirus pandemic while sailing non-stop the past three months.

''I had this opportunity to live a second life out in the wild, where I'm following in the wake literally of Captain Cook and Sir Francis Drake and it's no different.

''I went six weeks and I never saw a sign of a human, not a boat, nothing, not even a jet trail. It's a virgin world out there and it's big. It's magic to be in such a wild place.''

Norrie enjoyed his own company and said it was easy enough to fill in the days at sea. He had read about 68 books, including Moby Dick three times.

''You're actually quite busy. On land, we live day by day, but at sea you live night by night and nights go on forever. You just wait forever for that sun to come up."

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Canadian sailor Bill Norrie is all smiles at Canterbury's Lyttelton Harbour after hearing about coronavirus while sailing the Southern Ocean.

Severe weather conditions and the need for repairs forced several stops, the most significant of which was in Cape Town.

While just south of Tasmania, a rogue wave washed through the doorway of the cabin as Norrie was going through it, soaking the electrical cabinet and wrecking much of the equipment, including the satellite phone.

He was still able to send and receive short text messages from the online tracker that also posted his position every 12 hours.

Norrie's wife, who he met in Dunedin in 1977, kept him updated on the pandemic, but it was hard for him to understand the impact of Covid-19 on the world.

In an email, Cathy Norrie said there was no easy way to communicate with her husband, though she was able to send daily weather updates and route suggestions through the tracker.

She had been isolating from the pandemic as she was nearing 70 and had asthma and lung complications, but that had not affected her ability to support her husband.

“It would have been a different story if this had happened even 15 years ago. I cannot imagine the loneliness and helplessness that both of us would have felt.”

She did not join the expedition as she wanted to stay close to her first grandchild, John, but had some idea of what Bill Norrie would be experiencing after some terrifying storms and close calls with freighters on their 2016 trip.

More info on Norrie's trip is at pixiesails.com.