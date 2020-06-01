Driver seriously injured after crashing into pole near Christchurch

The serious crash happened at an intersection near Templeton on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

A driver is in a serious condition after crashing into a pole in Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a crash at the intersection of Kirk Rd and Main South Rd, Templeton, about 2.35pm on Monday.

The spokeswoman said motorist had driven into a pole and was in a serious condition.

The serious crash unit was in attendance, she said.

Main South Rd is closed between Dawsons and Kirk roads while emergency services attend the scene.