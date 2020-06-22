Redcliffs School returns home after nine years

Redcliffs School will return to its home suburb today, almost nine years to the day when two earthquakes forced pupils and staff from the site.

On June 13, 2011, two earthquakes hit Christchurch and the potential danger posed by the cliffs behind the school prevented staff and 400 pupils from ever returning to the Main Rd site in the suburb of Redcliffs.

joseph johnson/Stuff Te Raekura Redcliffs School principal Rose McInerney says there is a sense of relief and excitement in the community about the school moving back to its home suburb.

In the two months after the quakes the school made three moves before settling at the van Asch Deaf Education Centre in Sumner, where it has only just left.

The school was in limbo for four years before the then National Government proposed to close it down forever, but a lengthy battle ensued and the school community fought long and hard for its survival.

The community eventually won and the Government decided to build the school at Redcliffs Park in a land swap which will eventually see the former school site become a park.

Principal Rose McInerney​ said the school's return to Redcliffs was down to the tenacity and doggedness of many people, who volunteered their time and played an integral part.

"When we first moved to our temporary Sumner home back in 2011, none of us could have possibly imagined the road that lay ahead.

joseph johnson/Stuff Te Raekura Redcliffs School's new $16 million complex.

"It is with immense relief that we now put that journey behind us, moving into our wonderful new school with a renewed sense of energy and encouraged by the enormous support of our community."

Today, the school's 210 children will walk through the front gates of their new $16 million campus in the heart of Redcliffs.

A stone wall at the entrance has been crafted by Mark Robberds, a former board of trustees member, who helped lead the school's fight for survival.

He said the wall represented the legacy of a succession of board members, school staff, and the wider community who worked tirelessly to ensure Redcliffs retained its school.

supplied Parts of the original Redcliffs School were demolished in 2018.

"These walls are made out of our local stone and they express that ongoing connection between our school, Te Raekura, and the people who live here."

The school was opening under its new name, Te Raekura Redcliffs School, which translates as The Red Cliffs.

The new school, which will be officially opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, has been built for 300 children and could be expanded to take 400.