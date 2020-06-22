Hotel defends quarantine standards

Megan Woods says she won’t rule out more managed isolation facilities.

A Christchurch hotel has defended its quarantine standards after a woman returning from Australia said the managed isolation process was a "shambles".

The woman, who only wanted her first name Pam used, began her 14-day isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland and was then transferred to the Sudima Hotel at Christchurch Airport.

She said the process was a "shambles" with people at different stages of isolation mixed on the same flight and bus journeys for the transfer to Christchurch.

A spokeswoman for Sudima Hotels said they were 'enforcing the strict guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.'

"We require guests to maintain physical distancing with anyone not part of their bubble ... All shared and communal hotel facilities are closed, staff are ensuring the appropriate hygiene and safety measures are observed and that only essential activity is undertaken by guests."

"We see ourselves as playing an essential role in public safety and we are finding guests are very understanding of the work we are doing in the hotel on behalf of all New Zealanders."

SUPPLIED Pullman's Auckland hotel is among isolation centres which housed some overseas arrivals now flown to Christchurch.

Housing minister Megan Woods, who has ministerial oversight for isolation and quarantine facilities, said they had a capacity of 4607 beds on Monday afternoon, with 4148 currently in managed isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they were looking for increased capacity in Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington, Rotorua and Wellington.

"Shoring up the border, as we intend as a government, is our absolute priority,'' Ardern said.

"It is the main event, alongside testing."

Amelia Broughton, aged 20, returned to New Zealand from Sydney, Australia on June 9. She was isolated in Auckland, then moved to a new isolation hotel in her hometown of Christchurch on Friday afternoon.

She said the transfer from Auckland to the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch was handled well, despite a 45-minute wait on the plane after landing in Christchurch and a 30-minute wait on the coach outside the hotel in Christchurch.

RNZ The testing area for Covid-19 at Novotel Auckland Airport hotel.

"The airport staff didn't know we were coming until two hours earlier."

"A few people were getting annoyed at the delays. They didn't seem very prepared for us to arrive."

"I felt like the process of getting us here was done pretty well."

They were given masks and gloves to wear for the entirety of the journey and were not allowed to leave the hotel room without wearing a mask, she said.

Broughton was tested for Covid-19 for the first time on Sunday and is awaiting the result before her planned departure from managed isolation on Tuesday.

Woods said she was confident they had enough capacity for managed isolation.

She said they expected about 543 new arrivals tomorrow, with 320 people completing their 14-day isolation. She said they expected a further 305 arrivals on Wednesday, with 146 checking out of managed isolation.

Meanwhile the Government's Covid-19 response team has corrected information provided last week by the Ministry of Health about which Christchurch hotels would provide isolation services. While the Commodore and Sudima hotels near Christchurch airport are part of the programme, the Chateau on the Park "is not currently being used as a managed isolation hotel", a spokesman for the team said.