Strip of Cathedral Square land could be used to help church rebuild

Part of Cathedral Square could be leased for the next decade to help with the cathedral’s rebuild.

A sliver of Christchurch’s Cathedral Square could be behind a fence and out of bounds to the public for the next decade to help repairs to the quake-damaged cathedral.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited (CCRL) has asked the city council to use a strip of land for storage and temporary site accommodation to support construction work.

Supplied A small strip of Cathedral Sq could be leased for 10 years to help its reconstruction.

A deal would see CCRL rent the land from the council for a peppercorn rent of $1 a year.

But before it can be agreed the plan must go through public consultation, a hearings process, a report to be sent back to the council and then for a decision to be made.

CCRL has also asked to lease the former police kiosk as a visitor centre to provide information to the public and for a licence to occupy areas of legal road to allow site access for heavy vehicles.

The area of land, at the front of the cathedral, amounts to 1527 square metres, plus the kiosk, and a further 270sqm of legal road.

While granting the lease would restrict access to parts of the square, council staff said it would not affect the ability to hold events there.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Two years of work ahead to get access to Christ Church Cathedral

The move would also allow CCRL to lift 1000sqm of granite paving stones from the proposed storage area, some of which would be used to re-line nearby Strand Lane and to patch damaged areas in front of the old Chief Post Office building, saving the council about $180,000.

Consultation is expected to begin soon.