Two seriously injured in early morning Canterbury crash

Police are investigating the course of an early morning Canterbury crash that seriously injured two people. (File photo)

The serious crash unit is looking into a Canterbury crash that left two people seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said the one car crash happened on Tram Road in Swannanoa about 3.30am.

She said two people were “seriously injured” and taken to hospital.

The serious crash unit has examined the scene of the crash. Enquiries into its cause are ongoing.

NZTA crash data shows 5 crashes causes injury along that stretch of road, including a fatal crash in 2004 and crashes causing serious injury in 2000 and 2001.