Canterbury fire service to get major cash boost for station improvements

An artist's impression of the new central Christchurch fire station to be built on the Kilmore St site of the old one which has been demolished.

Canterbury’s fire service is set to receive more than $100 million in new station builds and improvements to existing stations.

Canterbury will receive a further $23.8m in funding on top of the already granted $78m for major upgrades to fire stations and jobs, internal affairs minister Tracey Martin announced on Tuesday.

The funding includes $12m towards building a new fit-for-purpose Christchurch central city fire station on Kilmore St on its old site.

The announcement was made as part of a $57.5m boost for major upgrades to fire stations around the country. It would allow for improvements to 26 stations, some of which would be replaced entirely and others that required partial refurbishment, Martin said.

About $3m has been approved to rebuild Sumner fire station, which was damaged during the Christchurch earthquakes.

Kaikōura will also receive about $5m for a new station on a new site.

“The firefighters in Kaikōura have to respond to some fairly remote rural areas so I’m pleased that Kaikōura fire station will house both its urban and rural fire crews,” Martin said.

Darfield will get $1m for an additional facility to house trucks and equipment next door to its station.

This would enable rural and urban fire crews to be co-located, Martin said.

The Peel Forest and Rangitata Gorge stations will receive almost $2m for upgrades as well.

“For a long time communities have been waiting to see the firefighters who do such a great job housed in facilities that make doing their difficult jobs just a bit easier. These projects will help our firefighters – and they will help our communities and create jobs,” Martin said.

Construction of the new Kilmore St station should be completed in early or mid-2022.

The station, on three quarters of a hectare between Kilmore St and Chester St East, was built in 1962 and has served as Fire and Emergency New Zealand's headquarters for the top of the South Island.

Since two large buildings on the site were demolished after the quakes, about two dozen small buildings had been in use behind the main station.