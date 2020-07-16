Neighbours 'up in arms' as Ryman plans major Christchurch retirement village

An artist's impression of the main entrance to the Ryman retirement village planned for Park Tce in Christchurch.

Residents near a $240 million retirement complex planned by Ryman Healthcare want a say in a development they fear will dominate their neighbourhood.

With six buildings up to seven storeys high, the new complex would be the company’s biggest investment yet in Christchurch and spread over two Park Tce blocks opposite Hagley Park.

Ryman has applied to the city council for resource consent to build the central city complex.

Consent documents show plans for 165 apartments with one to three bedrooms, plus 54 assisted living suites, and 70 rooms for aged and dementia care. A swimming pool, bowling green, and restored heritage chapel are included.

Supplied The proposed Ryman Healthcare retirement village will be spread over two blocks on Park Tce, Christchurch.

Construction would take at least three years, the documents indicate.

The land is two sites on Park Terrace between Peterborough and Dorset streets, on either side of Salisbury St. It is zoned for central city residential use, allowing retirement housing if it fits with the surrounding neighbourhood.

Council staff, a hearings panel or an independent commissioner will now decide whether the consent must be notified, which would allow the public to make submissions before the application is considered.

Supplied An artist's impression of part of one of the proposed buildings for the corner of Park Tce and Salisbury St, Christchurch.

Dorset St resident Mary Logan said they had been unable to get details of the project previously, and now feared they would be shut out of the approval process.

“Everyone is up in arms. A lot of us have been asking Ryman for the plans and now all of a sudden it’s being appraised by council,” she said.

“We’re not trying to stop it, we just want it to be notified so we can have our say.”

Logan described the complex as “a monster”, which in its planned form could block sun, dominate homes, and cause traffic safety problems.

“The development is so intensive, and the buildings are so high. We want to be good citizens, and we want Ryman to be a good corporate citizen and listen to us.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Demolition is under way on the old Bishopspark site on Park Tce in preparation for the Ryman development.

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed Ryman was “trying to sneak a resource consent through without community involvement".

The resident claimed the proposal broke rules about recession planes and setbacks from boundaries.

The northern piece of land for the development is the site of Bishopspark, a low-rise Anglican retirement complex damaged in the earthquakes and now being demolished. The southern site previously housed the Terrace on the Park apartment towers, which were between six and 11 storeys high and demolished after the quakes.

Ryman’s corporate affairs manager, David King, said the company's method was to work though its plans with the council first, and then hold community days and consult with neighbours.

King said the design, by architects Warren and Mahoney, was “a fantastic scheme, which makes the most of amazing properties right on Hagley Park”.

It was replacing an existing retirement housing on the street, and was not as tall as the Terrace on the Park towers that had also been there, he said.

“It is a substantial investment in Christchurch and we want to build a village that everyone can be proud of.

“We are committed to consulting with the community at the appropriate time,” King said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff The Terrace on the Park apartments on Park Tce being demolished in 2012. The property is one of the sites where Ryman plans a new retirement village.

The consent bid comes during a major period of expansion for Ryman across New Zealand and Australia, although the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed expansion progress.

Ryman has six retirement complexes open in Christchurch and one in Rangiora, with another under construction on 5 hectares by Riccarton Racecourse. In addition to the Park Tce proposal, another is planned for land on Main North Rd at Northwood.

An overseas investment office decision in July last year gave Ryman a standing consent to purchase 500ha of land at 20 sites over three years, without individual approvals needed.

Ryman, which was started in Christchurch in the mid 1980s, is a publicly owned company listed on the stock exchange. About a third of its shareholdings are based overseas.

It has more than 11,000 aged care beds and retirement apartments in New Zealand and Australia, with plans for another 6600.