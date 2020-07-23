Glyphosate plan for Christchurch weeded out over health concerns

“Dead bees” attended Christchurch City Council's draft annual plan submission hearings earlier this year to protest against a council plan to start using glyphosate again.

A controversial weed killer has no place in Christchurch’s playgrounds and public areas, city leaders have decided.

The city council had considered increasing its reliance on weed killers containing glyphosate, such as Roundup, to save more than $3 million, part of efforts to plug a $90m financial hole caused by Covid-19.

But the proposal has been axed after opponents branded it “short-sighted” and environmental campaigners called for a cut back on spraying as a way of getting rid of weeds.

joseph johnson/Stuff Councillors vetoed plans to increase the use of glypohsate over health concerns.

There are also major worries about its effects on health, the chemical being designated in 2015 as probably carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Since 2016 glyphosate has been used only on sites in Christchurch closed to the public or where no other methods are practical, a move that forced the council to adopt more time-consuming and expensive methods like hand weeding and using steam.

The council planned to increase its use, but reversed that decision after two thirds of public submissions to its annual plan opposed it on health and environmental grounds.

“There is no doubt glyphosate is not a safe chemical to be spraying around willy-nilly,” councillor Melanie Coker, who is also a cancer researcher and biochemist, said as the budget was approved on Thursday.

Coker highlighted a 2018 academic paper that showed glyphosate can accumulate in the tissues of mammals, while more recent research has shown that measurable levels of glyphosate are found in the general population - with greater levels in those exposed during work and in children.

Christchurch City Council Extinction Rebellion's Torfida Wainwright pleads with the Christchurch City Council to stop using all herbicides to prevent the killing of insects. (Video first published on June 28, 2020)

“Do we want our children walking through parks exposed to a potential carcinogen if it’s not required?” she asked.

“Do we want to endanger the lives of the people who spray the weeds when they have the greatest likelihood of suffering the ill-effects?

“We need to lower expectations of a neat and tidy world and support other ways of tackling weeds … to those councillors thinking about a zero per cent rates rise, think about the children of the city and put them first.”

Her stance was echoed by Pauline Cotter, who cited University of Canterbury research that suggested bacteria can develop antibiotic resistance up to 100,000 times faster when exposed to glyphosate.

Cotter said: “If there’s any risk of that I’m not supportive of continuing to use this where we do not have to.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff Councillor Melanie Coker, a biochemist, warned against a return to widespread use of glyphosate.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of glyphosate on insects, particularly bees.

James Gough said that although he would prefer to err on the side of caution, the science was “inconclusive” and the issue was a budgetary one.

Sam MacDonald argued there was risk in “everything we do”, saying: “When Melanie said ‘think of the children’, let’s think about the fact their parents can’t put food on the table.”

Head of parks Andrew Rutledge told councillors staff were “very comfortable” with the current stance, and said while a return to glyphosate may be cheaper today, contractors and suppliers had been investing in moving away from harsher chemicals that could pay dividends in the future.

Councillors voted to continue the policy of reduced glyphosate use – a move that will cost the council $3.2m a year.