Christchurch skyline could be transformed as building rules relaxed

The new policy could mean more high-density housing in central Christchurch, like the Atlas Quarter development.

Christchurch's skyline could be transformed over the next decade as buildings height limits are relaxed across the country.

Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford released the new national policy that will stop councils in New Zealand's five largest cities from imposing building height limits of less than six storeys in central areas and along transport corridors.

The new ruling will also force local authorities to accept developments without car parks (except mobility parks).

The Christchurch City Council is currently reviewing how the policy will change planning laws, but acting mayor Andrew Turner has expressed disappointment that council feedback on the policy was not heeded.

The National Policy Statement (NPS) aims to increase housing density in urban areas and encourage development in places close to public transport.

Under the rules, councils in “tier 1” cities – Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Christchurch, and Hamilton – will not be able to set building height limits of less than six storeys in city centres.

Christchurch City Council staff believe post-quake building height restrictions could be gone under the new policy.

Their feedback, sent in to Government last September, said the changes would require greater intensification than what was allowed in the city’s current district plan – despite a “lack of demonstrable need" for that much more housing and the potential impacts it would have on neighbourhood amenity.

Turner said the council was concerned the policy did not take into account Christchurch’s “unique situation”.

“It is likely that within two years we will be required to enable higher building heights and greater levels of density in certain parts of the city, including the central city.”

Following the earthquakes, Turner said a building height restriction of seven storeys was put in place in the central city. Other parts of the CBD have lower height restrictions.

The restrictions aimed to ensure development was spread throughout the city, and that “we didn't get a small number of high-rise buildings, that we got a larger number of medium-rise buildings”.

In city centre zones, the NPS called for “building heights and density of urban form to realise as much development capacity as possible”.

Turner said council staff had interpreted that to mean they would not be able to impose any height restrictions in city centre zones.

There was still a lot of vacant land in the central city even with the post-quake height restrictions, so relaxing them “may well work against the in-fill of those vacant sites”.

Turner said his other concern was that the NPS had “the ability to significantly change what in some cases are very suburban neighbourhoods” by encouraging greater density.

Councillor Mike Davidson said it was unfortunate the policy came across as being designed for Auckland and imposed on the rest of the country.

But there were some positives and it would help future-proof the city, especially by helping to transition people to different modes of transport to meet emissions targets, he said.

The policy means district plans will not be allowed to include minimum car parking requirements, other than for accessible car parks, in all urban areas with more than 10,000 people.

Matthew Horncastle, managing director of apartment and townhouse developers Williams Corporation, said any standards that encouraged housing intensification were positive for the country.

Affordable housing was one of the country's top problems to solve and the NPS would help do that, he said.

New Zealand needed to use its land more effectively and this was a way to do so while avoid turning farmland into subdivisions.

Horncastle supported the removal of car park requirements, saying the free market should decide whether developers included them and buyers could choose to buy property with or without them.

The policy comes into effect on August 20, but councils have until February 2022 to implement the car parking changes, and until August 2022 for the storey-height changes.