Border closure tricky for progress at Christchurch's new convention centre Te Pae

New Zealand’s closed borders are hampering progress on Christchurch’s new convention centre Te Pae.

The Covid lockdown and social distancing rules have already prolonged construction of the 2.8 hectare complex, which now will be finished next year instead of October as scheduled.

Construction is back under way on the site, but Te Pae’s general manager Ross Steele said disruptions including the border closure were making it difficult to bring in “specialist international staff” to commission some of its systems.

The Crown-funded project is being built at a cost of $475 million, but this could be increased by the delays. Details of where extra costs fall are still being worked out with Te Pae’s contactor, Australian construction company CPB.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Te Pae under construction as seen in July.

A spokesman for Ōtākaro, the Crown company responsible for building Te Pae, said they were not yet ready to announce a new completion date.

”There are a handful of product specialists that would ideally be onsite to oversee the commissioning of various elements of the facility in the coming months, but local alternatives are now being considered,” he said.

Completed sections of the structure are being fitted out now, and operations staff and staff from management company ASM Global will start moving into the administration building on Colombo St in November.

The staff would be doing “everything from getting thousands of pieces of cutlery, furniture, computers etc unpacked, to ensuring the IT and AV systems are working correctly”, the spokesman said.

supplied How the auditorium insideTe Pae is expected to look.

Steele also said it was disappointing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference scheduled for Te Pae in May would now be run digitally instead because of the Covid crisis.

”While this is disappointing, we are committed to securing a range of events in coming years that will bring similar economic and knowledge-sharing opportunities for Christchurch,” he said.

New Zealand is hosting the inter-governmental APEC forum for the first time since 1999, and will be the first to run it as a virtual conference.

Stacy Squires/The-Press Te Pae general manager Ross Steele pictured with the convention centre in the background last year.

Steele said Te Pae still had about 67 bookings expected to bring in 41,000 people, which would be worth an estimated $40m-plus in economic benefits to Christchurch.

A further 50 events were “currently part of our rolling pipeline of potential business” he said.

Events booked into Te Pae for next year include: business events convention MEETINGS, the New Zealand Institute of Quantity Surveyors conference, Helloworld Travel conference, the Financial Advice New Zealand convention, the Australasian Coasts and Ports conference, the New Zealand Dental Association conference, the New Zealand College of Midwives conference, and the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine’s annual scientific meeting.

The building covers 2.8 hectares. Its features include 3300sq m of exhibition space, a 1400-seat auditorium, 24 meeting rooms, and banquet seating for 1800 people.