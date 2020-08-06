Family drove through flames to flee Port Hills fires, court hears

Doug and Vikki Pflaum were one of nine homeowners who lost their homes in the 2017 Port Hills fires.

A Christchurch man and his daughter had to traverse his neighbour’s farm tracks and drive through flames, to escape the life-threatening 2017 Port Hills fires, a court has heard.

Chris Bayley told High Court in Christchurch on Thursday of the stress and trauma his family suffered following the fire, which damaged their family home and wrecked sheds, a sleep-out and new fencing.

Bayley was the first witness to give evidence in the nine-week hearing over liability for $14.7 million of property claimed to have been destroyed in the fire. He is one of the 73 plaintiffs in the action, being co-ordinated by insurance company IAG.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Chris Bayley told the High Court about his escape from the fire as it raced towards his house.

The group claims lines company Orion’s power pole components started one blaze and the chairlift at the Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP) spread another. Both companies deny any liability.

Bayley and his then-teenage daughter were at their hillside property on Early Valley Rd with a contractor on February 13, 2017 – the day the fires, which eventually spread through 1600 hectares and destroyed nine homes – started.

The fire started below Bayley's house before racing uphill, driven by wind and fuelled by the gorse in his paddocks below.

He said he saw dense and very dark smoke about 5.46pm that day, so told his daughter to get the cat and dog and put them into a four-wheel-drive. The contractor left while they loaded up two vehicles.

Bayley said by 5.52pm, the lower section of their driveway, shared with six other residents, was engulfed by the fire and flames were already coming across their private upper driveway.

The court heard how the two drove separate four-wheel-drives through the top fire before escaping with their lives via farm tracks to Summit Rd, swinging by a neighbours house to rescue a dog on the way.

Bayley said there were several times that night they thought they had lost the house.

His wife, Janine, was in Queenstown at the time but drove back through the night, arriving at 5.30am the next day.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A drone photo taken months after the fires shows scarred farmland along Early Valley Rd.

They lost a sleep-out, sheds, the contents of their garage, more than 5 kilometres of fencing, native tree plantings and a shelter belt of about 200 pines. Some of the fencing had been up for only two days.

Half of the outside of the house was affected by charring and the entire inside was smoke damaged and had to be repainted, Bayley said.

His wife suffered from anxiety and stress following the fire, which prevented her from appearing in court. His daughter had anxiety and nightmares for about two years after, but was recovering, he said.

Bayley had to seek medical help himself for stress-related issues, the first time in his life he had done so – “the trauma was quite acute”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Port Hills fire as seen from Bengal Drive, Cashmere.

The couple have since spent more than $70,000 installing a water-bore, three water tanks, pumps, and other firefighting equipment.

Bayley said their priorities when restoring the property were almost always centred on mitigating fire risk.

A major fire started in Early Valley Rd in Lansdowne on the afternoon of February 13, 2017. A second started near Summit Rd, near the Sign of the Kiwi, later that day.

The fires merged by the night of February 15. They were largely under control by February 28 and declared extinguished on April 20.