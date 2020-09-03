September 4 quake babies celebrate their 10th birthdays

Lola Romero has had the media record several of her birthday milestones because she was born during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake in September 2010.

Maruschke Barnard was already two weeks overdue with her first baby by September 4, 2010.

Lying on the bed at Christchurch Women’s Hospital, she had endured a 17-hour labour by the early hours of the morning and it looked likely she would have to be induced.

She tried one last push and, this time, her baby’s head made an appearance. So too did the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

“I was on the bed but everyone else went running under the doorways,’’ she recalled.

“The hospital staff were freaking out, we thought it was a train – and all the pool water, it was like a tsunami.’’

That was 4.35am. By 4.41am her first child, Dianthe Rose, was welcomed into a world of chaos.

“It was all a bit crazy. We were living in Sumner, and we didn’t know if we would even have a home to go back to.’’

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Maruschke Barnard with her daughter, Dianthe, born during the September 2010 earthquake.

Her husband Evert went to check, and with the house still standing Maruschke and Dianthe were discharged two hours later.

“The lifts weren’t working, so I had to walk down all the stairs after giving birth.’’

While the new family was happy to have escaped unscathed, with a story to tell future grandchildren, they were not so fortunate in February.

That earthquake caused extensive damage to their house and, after the June shake, they were forced to find somewhere else to live.

“It was so hard to get somewhere in Christchurch, there was nothing to buy, no rentals,’’ Maruschke said.

They ended up moving to Darfield and, although insurance was a nightmare because of the September quake, they have not looked back.

Heading towards her 10th birthday, Dianthe can recount the story word-for-word – she has heard her parents tell it each year – and she is proud to be an earthquake baby.

Maruschke said there was never a dull moment with Dianthe, who was proving to be a firecracker.

“She is into everything, she is so busy,’’ she said of the young school librarian and ukulele player.

“I don’t know if it was the earthquake that made her so full of energy, but she has always been like that.’’

Incredibly, her dramatic entrance into the world didn’t put her parents off having another baby – Dianthe has four younger siblings, aged 9 months to 9 years.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Quake baby Lola Romero turns 10 on September 4. She holds a newspaper clipping from 2014.

Down the corridor of the hospital, Maria Romero was in a birthing pool getting ready to welcome her second child, Lola.

She had been given pain relief so was feeling pretty calm when the lights went out, although it was a surreal experience as the nurses started running up and down the corridor.

“I couldn’t believe my luck, I didn’t think Christchurch would be hit by an earthquake, we all just thought that was Wellington.’’

The shock put Lola’s arrival off for three hours – Romero believes her body told her it wasn’t safe to deliver a baby during the shaking.

“My body went into shock, the contractions stopped, and she popped back in.’’

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Lola Romero with her mother, Maria Romero. She was born three hours after the 2010 earthquake.

Even after Lola was born, Romero said it was hard to give her full attention.

“Looking back I think I was robbed of that first few hours of bonding.

“I should have been celebrating, but I was worried about the house, the dog, the fish tank.

“I didn’t know if [my 2-year-old] Lucas was OK.’’

While it transpired he was fine, and their home in Papanui was still standing, the next few days in hospital were quiet.

She was not allowed any visitors, there was no water, the hospital was running on generators, and many of the doctors were away sorting their houses out.

Ten years on, Romero’s earthquake baby is sassy and sporty.

She loved dancing and hockey and had always been independent – she walked by nine months.

She was also the inspiration for Romero’s monarch butterfly passion – the pair visit schools across the country to talk to students and run butterfly parties.

“The earthquakes made me change as a mum, taught me to really live in the moment,’’ Romero said.

“When I realised how much time Lola spent in the garden, absorbed in nature and so happy, I wanted every other child to experience it.’’