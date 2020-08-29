Complaint laid against police by victim of racially-motivated attack in Christchurch

A man attacked by five men yelling racial slurs says he was questioned by police as to how he provoked the assault.

A man who was beaten by five men yelling racial slurs in Christchurch has complained to police’s independent watchdog after he says his case wasn’t taken seriously and was subjected to victim-blaming.

The 30-year-old, half British, half Afro-Caribbean man is calling for better training of police to ensure officers are helping to “root out racism”.

Islamic Women’s Council spokeswoman Anjum Rahman said the incident highlighted New Zealand's ongoing racism issue, despite the response to the terror attack.

Speaking anonymously in fear of backlash, the man was told by police that the incident in Christchurch’s central city at the beginning of August, which involved his girlfriend also being hit, was no more than a “petty assault”.

But the victim believes the attack was pre-meditated, after having several uncomfortable interactions with the group, who made continuous comments about his appearance and skin colour over the space of an afternoon, at skate event King of the Jungle on Southwark St.

When the event finished, he and his girlfriend crossed the road to a car park to fetch their bikes, when they noticed the men, standing near a car.

He heard them yell, “let’s go lay this p.... out”.

The victim was then punched in the back of the head, by someone he hadn’t seen and then hit in the chest, head and back several times.

“At that point they all rushed over and started using the n-word, saying you are a dumb n-word, dirty n-word, take that you n-word. They were trying to throw it around as much as possible.”

The victim’s girlfriend attempted to intervene in the fight and was hit in the head, before bystanders intervened.

The incident left him with concussion-like symptoms, a trapped nerve in his shoulder and “unbearable anxiety” which made it difficult to leave the house.

Two days after the event he reported it to police, something he felt was a “pointless experience”.

After spending two-and-a-half-hours completing a witness statement, the man left, feeling police hadn’t taken the incident very seriously.

In the UK, it is possible to be charged with a hate crime and the victim asked for his attack to be labelled as, but was told it was a “petty assault”.

A police spokeswoman said in New Zealand, “hate crime” was not a specific, standalone offence.

Fourteen days after not hearing from police, his girlfriend went to make her victim statement.

She provided the names of the offenders, who Christchurch’s small skate community helped identify.

The Conscious Club/Stuff Selina Faimalo is a co-founder of The Conscious Club, which has raised awareness to the racially-motivated attack.

She was told the investigation had not been started and that there was little point in making a statement, as the victim hadn’t asked for charges to be laid, which he said was “entirely false”.

After a week of hearing nothing more, the victim went back to the station to lay a complaint and was told by front counter staff that it wasn’t normal for a case to go unassigned to an officer for 14 days.

A police spokeswoman told Stuff police took hate crime seriously, inquiries into the incident were ongoing and the file was assigned to an officer.

After laying a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority, the victim hopes in future police can provide more training to officers to ensure police are taking racism seriously.

Since moving to Christchurch over a year ago, he has slowly started to notice increasingly more interactions with strangers about his skin colour.

His experiences involve people yelling at him in the street and strangers talking to him about his skin colour or asking where he’s from.

Rahman said experiences of racially-motivated attacks were more common than most people realised because many victims did not report them.

She said despite increased awareness of racism following the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, fear and anger was “whipped up” in online forums, resulting in real-world physical aggression.

Rahman said police had the ability to record racist motivations of an attack but there was a need for much more training of officers.

Tania Sawicki Mead from JustSpeak, a criminal justice reform organisation, said research had shown that many people of colour, and particularly people from African and black communities, did not feel they were treated fairly by police.

“There is clearly a lot more work to be done by police and also by the community at large, to assure and make clear to people of colour and particularly black people that racism is not welcome and ... that there will be accountability for that.”

The Conscious Club is a community service group operating in Christchurch creating social, ethical and environmental events to promote diversity and inclusion.

The club’s co-founder, Selina Faimalo, said Christchurch needed to do better.

“This story isn’t just a story, it’s real life. One innocent coloured man and his partner attacked for the colour of his skin.

“ We need to educate the racists that this behaviour is not OK, and if you behave this way you will not be accepted into the community.”