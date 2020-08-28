Evan Smith, 'supreme champion' of Christchurch's red zone, has died

Evan Smith was the driving force behind a plan to ensure the red-zoned areas along Christchurch's Avon River became a river park and reserve, rather than being remediated and rebuilt on.

Evan Smith, the driving force behind a decade-long effort to save a huge swathe of Christchurch’s red zone from development, has died after a long battle with liver cancer.

Smith led a campaign to see earthquake-ravaged areas along the Avon River turned into a park.

His efforts to save the land were assured in June when the city council formally took over management of the former residential red zone land in the river corridor, Southshore, South New Brighton and Brooklands from the Crown.

With it came a promise from mayor Lianne Dalziel that his vision would come to fruition, no matter how long it took.

“The commitment we can make to you today Evan is that your dream will become a reality,” Dalziel said at the time.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Long-term red zone campaigner Evan Smith has died.

Smith, who was 69, died peacefully and surrounded by family and close friends on Friday morning at the WesleyCare rest home.

Fellow campaigner Peter Beck described him as an “extraordinarily good friend”.

“He was the supreme champion for the east of Christchurch post the earthquakes,” said Beck, the former Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, who worked alongside Smith for the Avon-Ōtākaro Network (AvON).

“He led the campaign that we had to ensure that the wishes of the local community were respected and honoured, and the community played a huge part in making decisions about the east.”

Smith lived in the east and experienced first-hand the trauma, pain and distress of what happened.

A co-founder of CanCern, a network of community group representatives from quake-affected neighbourhoods, he was willing to be a strong advocate for the rights of the community and both work with and take on the powers-that-be.

Smith later spearheaded a petition asking parliament to work with the people of Christchurch to ensure 602 hectares of red-zoned areas became a park and reserve, rather than being built on.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Smith tirelessly led a campaign to save 602 hectares of the red zone from the hands of developers.

In a gesture full of symbolism, a copy of the petition and its 18,500 signatures was returned to members of AvON in June by Dalziel, who as Christchurch East MP first received it on the steps of parliament in May 2012.

Although it will be decades before his vision is fully realised, for Smith it was a moment of great hope.

“It is closing the circle,” he told Stuff at the time. “I am pleased that things seem to be getting into place.”

Dalziel, who first got to know Smith when she was an MP for Christchurch East, described him as an “extraordinary citizen” with a “passion for the community and the environment”.

“He never wavered in his belief that people who were affected by decisions had a right to be involved in decision-making processes.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Thousands of residential sections in east Christchurch were cleared after the 2011 quake.

“He has left a powerful legacy for us all and I will never forget him.”

Smith’s efforts saw him last year become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, an honour Beck said was “most justified for someone who has done so much for the city”.

Chrissie Williams, another long-time friend who chairs a consultative group for the transformation of the red zone, recalled how she, Beck and Smith “co-mentored” each other through the early days of red zone campaigning.

“The word I use for Evan is ‘persistent’. He just didn’t give up. Even when he was in hospital a number of times, and even quite recently, he kept thinking about what he could be doing for the community. He was just an amazing man.”

Smith’s own Facebook page has filled with tributes.

“There are many people who have worked tirelessly for the campaign to green the red zone. We would not be where we are today without any of them. But especially, without you,” Ashley Campbell said.

Mark Gibson described him as “a warrior ... to the very end”.

“[A] wonderful man who touched so many of our lives and gave us hope for our future,” Patrick Boland said.