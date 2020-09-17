Calls for 'drifters' corner' in Christchurch to be changed before someone is killed

Three crashes in 24 hours have led to calls for change at a recently redesigned corner in Christchurch.

Three crashes within 24 hours on a newly redesigned Christchurch road has residents concerned the “drifters’ corner” will become a death trap.

One resident is calling for the corner on Worsleys Rd in Cracroft to be completely re-engineered before someone is killed.

A transport engineer has also criticised the new bend, saying it is designed like a racetrack. But the subdivision developer behind the design stands by the new layout, saying it is safer than the tight corner it replaced.

Supplied Three crashes happened on Worsleys Rd in Cracroft on the weekend, just days after the new corner reopened to traffic.

Part of Worsleys Rd has been realigned to help accommodate the Cashmere Estates subdivision and a new entry into the Christchurch Adventure Park.

The new wide sweeping corner fully opened to traffic for the first time last week, but is still a 30kmh zone because of the loose chip seal.

The first crash happened at 3.30pm on Friday, followed by another on Saturday about 2pm and a third at 3.30pm the same day.

John Phillips’ fence was damaged in the first crash when a 16-year-old boy lost control of his vehicle and ended up on the other side of the road.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A new sweeping bend on Worsleys Rd has replaced the former road and original tight corner, on the left, but three crashes happened there on the weekend. Centre lines have been placed on the road this week.

In the second crash, a car carrying five people ended up on its side across the footpath, while the third crash took out a lighting pole. It is understood there were no serious injuries, but Phillips is worried it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

“Someone is going to get hurt because someone thinks they are Lewis Hamilton.”

Phillips said all the cars were driven by teenagers, who he believed were going too fast around the corner and in some cases trying to drift around it.

He reckoned the message had got out that there was a new drifting corner in Christchurch.

supplied A traffic engineer has likened the design of the new corner to a racetrack.

Transport engineer Axel Downard-Wilke​ said the kerb on the inside corner was the lowest point of the road surface and climbed up to the outside edge. For urban roads, the highest point should be in the middle of the road before lowering either side.

“The whole bend is super elevated like you’d see on a racetrack or a mountain bike track.

“It really baffles me. Who designed this and why would the council sign off on something totally against best practice?

“If you wanted to build a racetrack that is how you do it.”

supplied Residents are worried someone will get killed if the corner is not re-engineered.

Downard-Wilke said he was not sure how the problem could be fixed other than redoing the entire road, which would be too expensive.

Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas​ said the corner was designed by the developer, which had also completed the work, but the design was accepted by the council.

The road had yet to be handed back to the council, but before that happened it would review the corner from a road safety perspective to make sure it was safe and complied with best practice and relevant standards, he said.

Cashmere Estates owner Hamish Wright​ said the corner was much safer now than it was before.

“It seems people do not know how to slow down.”

He said given where the cars ended up, the drivers must have been travelling at between 50kmh and 70kmh.

“It was probably some over-eager drivers. All of them were young and I think unsafe driving was what we boiled it down to. Hopefully now people will slow down a little bit.”

As part of the subdivision's resource consent, Wright’s traffic engineers designed the corner to make it safer, he said. Instead of the original 6.5 metres, the road was now 11m wide.

Centre lines, which were not in place on the weekend, had been painted on this week.