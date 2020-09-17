Council proposes fast-tracking plan to prevent flooding in Christchurch's east

An area bordering Pages Rd, Anzac Drive and the Avon River will be turned into a wetland area with a new stopbank and a stormwater treatment basin.

A $12 million plan to prevent flooding in Christchurch’s east could be fast tracked, just weeks after a councillor dug an unlawful trench in the same spot.

The Christchurch City Council will decide next week whether to bring forward work budgeted for 2024-25 to build a new stormwater treatment basin, a new stopbank and a tidal wetland in the triangle of land between Pages Rd, Anzac Drive and the Ōtākaro Avon River.

If approved, detailed design work will start this year and tenders will go out in 2021.

The work will reduce the risk of flooding in homes in Aranui and Bexley and improve the quality of the stormwater flowing into the river. It will also help manage local drainage issues, the council said.

Mauger, with the support of fellow councillor James Daniels, dug an unauthorised in the same area in July to resolve a 10-year flooding problem on nearby Pages Rd.

The two councillors say the trench resolved the flooding overnight, but their actions landed them in trouble with the council, which launched an investigation after it plugged the trench and put a fence around it.

Christchurch City Council The design of a new stormwater wetland bordering Pages Rd Anzac Dr and the Avon River.

Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said on Wednesday the investigation was ongoing and there was no update at this time.

Last month, Environment Canterbury (ECan) found Mauger breached the Resource Management Act and the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan and issued Mauger with a formal warning.

The council questioned the effectiveness of the trench and said it created health and safety and environmental risks.

Work on the proposed council work started long before Mauger dug his trench, it said.

Council three waters and waste acting head Adam Twose​ said the proposal to bring the $12m project forward was initiated by staff last year, and they had been working on it since.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Two Christchurch city councillors had a trench dug to alleviate flooding in the Bexley red zone after years of complaints from residents.

Three waters infrastructure and environment committee chairwoman Cr Pauline Cotter said the stopbanks in the area required a lot of maintenance and were at risk of failure.

Staff saw an opportunity last year to push forward plans to replace them after the Ōtākaro Avon River regeneration plan was signed off.

Construction of the stopbanks will account for about half the $12m project cost.

Cotter said the new wetland area would bring ecological benefits and would include walking and cycling paths. It would be the first example of how the Avon River corridor was likely to look when finished.

The council has applied for funding from the Government’s shovel ready programme, but if that does not come through it will be funded through the council’s existing land drainage budget.