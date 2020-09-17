Lyttelton Tunnel reopened after car catches on fire inside

The Lyttelton Tunnel had to close after a car caught fire inside it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Mau Barabara said the driver was travelling from Lyttelton to Christchurch and was a third of the way into the tunnel when their vehicle caught fire about 6.40pm on Thursday.

Deluge pumps inside the tunnel had activated and fire crews also helped extinguish the flames.

Fenz had no reports of injuries, Barbara said.

The tunnel closed at 7.40pm but had reopened by 9.15pm.

In a post on Facebook, the NZ​ Transport Agency said inspections would need to be completed by contractors and Fenz before the tunnel could reopen.