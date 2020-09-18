Two people seriously injured in suburban Christchurch crash

Three people were taken to Christchurch Hospital after the crash.

Three people have been injured and a road is closed after two cars collided in Dallington, Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said they attended a two-car crash on Gayhurst Rd, between Katie Ln and Achilles St, about 4.50pm on Friday.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were seriously injured and another was moderately injured. All three were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Mau Barbara said two crews attended and helped a person who was trapped in a vehicle.

The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said Gayhurst Rd was closed because of a "serious crash" and it was not clear when the road would reopen.