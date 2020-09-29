Internet star 'Cone Dog' euthanised after biting another dog in Christchurch

The unusual sight has been keeping the US Antarctic Program team amused during their 14-day stay in MIQ.

A road cone-loving dog who stole the hearts of people at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch has had to be euthanised.

Marco became known as “Cone Dog” after he was regularly spotted roaming the central city with a road cone in his mouth.

The 7-year-old German shepherd became the “unofficial hero” of the United States Antarctic Program​ team’s isolation period at Christchurch’s Crowne Plaza hotel. His appearance sparked a series of social media posts paying tribute to the “best boy”.

Maggie Orr/Supplied Marco the road cone loving German Shepherd was put down after biting another dog on a walk in Christchurch city.

Marco had to be euthanised suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday after he bit another dog, owner Maggie Orr confirmed to Stuff on Tuesday.

“That prey drive has negative consequences too. Neither of us saw the dog and it just appeared and Marco’s instincts kicked in,” she said.

Maggie Orr/Supplied Marco would have been miserable in a muzzle as it would have meant no more cones, his owner Maggie Orr says.

Marco had bitten another dog once before, which meant this time he had to be euthanised, Orr said.

“The reason I walked him in town is that there are less dogs and wider streets, so I can see them coming and divert him. Sadly, not in this case.

“The other dog is fine, but Marco would have had to wear a muzzle from now on, which would have meant no cones, and he would have been miserable.”

Reddit user SnailPemmican posted last week about “Cone Dog” on behalf of the US Antarctic Program team who were isolating at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

Maggie Orr/Supplied Marco was known to wrestle with his road cones before parading them on display for the rest of his walk.

“We have spotted Cone Dog every day for the past week. Cone Dog has become the unofficial hero of our managed isolation. Please help us identify Cone Dog so we can thank him/her for their service,” they wrote.

Cone Dog was identified the next day as Marco. An updated post with a picture of the dog conjured more than 5500 upvotes, Reddit’s equivalent of Facebook likes.

“Getting rid of Christchurch’s million road cones one at a time. 10/10 good boy”, a comment on the post said.

Marco’s untimely death came just as swiftly as his rise to stardom. Stuff contacted Orr on Saturday to discuss the canine's cone-chewing antics, only to discover he had been put down that morning.

No-one from the US Antarctic Program in Christchurch was available to comment.