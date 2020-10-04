Discharging wastewater into Akaroa Harbour may be 'culturally repugnant' but residents support the move

Christchurch City Council needs to decide how it is going to dispose of Akaroa’s wastewater.

Discharging treated wastewater into Akaroa Harbour is considered “culturally repugnant” by Ngāi Tahu yet is the option most residents have backed to resolve the Banks Peninsula town’s wastewater woes.

Akaroa’s wastewater already goes into the harbour, but about five years ago Environment Canterbury refused to grant Christchurch City Council another consent to continue the practice long-term.

That decision sparked a hunt for an alternative solution and in July, following two previous rounds of consultation and delays caused by faulty data, the council released four options for public consultation.

Three involve planting between 33 and 48 hectares of land with native trees and irrigating them with the treated wastewater at Robinsons Bay and Takamatua, or across the hill at Pompeys Pillar or Goughs Bay. These options would need storage ponds to be built.

READ MORE:

* The multimillion-dollar wastewater problem faced by town of 830 residents

* Akaroa aquifers being considered as a solution to village's wastewater woes

* Akaroa's wastewater woes continue after multimillion-dollar idea scrapped

* New proposal seeks to resolve Akaroa's wastewater woes



The fourth involves releasing the wastewater into Akaroa Harbour via a 1.2 kilometre pipe – much longer than the existing 100m outfall pipe.

Of 341 responses, 179 (53 per cent) wanted the wastewater to continue going into the harbour and 107 (31 per cent) supported one of the three land-based options.

Another 55 (16 per cent) submitters did not indicate a preference.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Robinsons Bay's Chris Moore is not happy the Christchurch City Council is planning on installing ponds for treated wastewater 100m from his home.

The harbour pipe is the cheapest option at between $45m and $52m.

The others are estimated to cost between $54m and $76m – or between $44,591 and $62,758 for each of the 1211 houses and businesses that will benefit from the scheme. Akaroa has 830 permanent residents.

In a submission, Ngāi Tahu senior environmental adviser Philippa Lynch​ said the iwi was “strongly opposed” to any direct discharge of treated wastewater.

“This is culturally repugnant and has a devastating impact on the ability of Ngāi Tahu whānui to engage in mahinga kai practices.”

Eliminating discharges of contaminants to Akaroa Harbour is in the interest of other harbour users and the community as a whole, she said, not just tangata whenua.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Ngāi Tahu says discharging wastewater into Akaroa Harbour needs to stop.

“For Ngāi Tahu, it is too expensive not to discharge to land. The expense is not monetary. It is the environmental cost of an inappropriate harbour discharge that we must be concerned with.

“The cost of the environment, our taonga and the loss of values for future generations far outweigh the dollars.”

However, resident Alan Bradford​ said the harbour outfall is the only logical option.

“Think about the impact that putting your preferred option will have on the residents who live in Takamatua and Robinsons Valley. There will be no benefits to them.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The council wants to use land in Robinsons Bay and Takamatua (pictured) to get rid of Akaroa’s treated wastewater.

Michael Galambos​, a wastewater engineer, said disposing wastewater on land was not a sustainable use.

“As an industry professional I believe discharge via an ocean outfall where bacteria and viruses are inactivated by salinity is the best option.”

Not everyone was against using it on land.

Jenny Studholme, who has a bach between Robinsons Bay and Takamatua, said she would be “more than happy” to have areas of native bush planted and irrigated with wastewater.

“Looking further forward there could be an opportunity to create walkways down through the bush to enable others to be able to enjoy the beautiful foreshore.”

Akaroa Salmon NZ managing director Duncan Bates said the council should not consider discharge to the harbour regardless of the level of treatment of the wastewater.

Mike Day, who owns a property in Akaroa, said creating new wetland and native tree areas close to Akaroa would be a recreational benefit to the community.

However, people who do not support the inner bays scheme feared the risk of contamination, leaking ponds and problems with midges, and suggested it would devalue their properties and make them difficult to sell.

A council panel will hear from submitters at three hearings from October 12 and deliberate on October 28 ahead of making a recommendation to the council, which will have the final decision.