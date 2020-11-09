Christchurch homeowner taking on council case over wrecked hot water cylinder

Christchurch plumbers and property managers are worried about the surge in failing hot water cylinders, and many blame the city's chlorination regime. (Video first published August 2018).

A case to decide whether Christchurch City Council should pay for a resident’s chlorine-corroded hot water cylinder could spark a flood of legal claims if successful.

Michael Neilson, who had a hot water cylinder fail in August 2020, is having his case heard at Disputes Tribunal on Monday.

His plumber said the failure was caused by chlorine pitting corrosion, while his insurer said it was clear the damage was a direct result of council “negligence”.

Neilson is the second person to take council to the tribunal over a hot water cylinder failure. The first was last year, and the tribunal ruled in favour of the council. The council spent $14,000 on external legal advice for that case.

READ MORE:

* Homeowner taking legal action against council for wrecked hot water cylinder

* Possibly 12,000 Christchurch homeowners have hot water cylinders fail

* No help for property owners facing chlorine-related repair bills

* Report on hot water cylinders won't be peer-reviewed



“I’m pretty sure, 110 per cent sure, my case is stronger than there's, I’m going to go in ... take the bull by the horns and go for the win," he said.

Despite requests from Stuff, both the tribunal and the council have refused to release the complete decision from the first case.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch homeowner Michael Neilson is the second person to take Christchurch City Council to the Disputes Tribunal over a hot water cylinder failure.

The council added chlorine to the water supply in 2018 while it upgraded wells in the wake of the 2016 Havelock North contamination that left 5000 people ill.

Its argument against liability is that it had to chlorinate the water for safety and there were no alternatives. The council has previously refused compensation to homeowners.

The majority of cylinder failures were first reported in mid-2018. A report at the time by a University of Canterbury professor determined chlorine was responsible for the failures.

The council has accepted chlorine was one of multiple factors causing the corrosion which led to the failures.

Plumbers said in June they were still replacing corroded hot water cylinders.

‘If they pay out for one person, they've got to do it for others’

Len McKenzie, 74, said the council's refusal to pay any portion of the replacement cost for his cylinder was “pretty rude”.

SUPPLIED Liz Harris has had about 25 hot water cylinders corrode due to chlorine in the Christchurch water supply.

His cylinder was manufactured in December 2013 and failed in June. His plumber put it down to chlorine.

McKenzie, who is on the pension, said a replacement cylinder cost $2700. “Small sums are not so bad, but when you get hit with something like that, it's extra money you’ve got to find.”

He said he would consider his own tribunal case if Neilson’s was successful.

Property manager Liz Harris has had 41 cylinders fail in her various properties since chlorination and has considered her own case against the council.

Harris said a ruling in favour of Neilson could set a precedent. “If they pay out for one person, they've got to do it for others,” she said.

The Good Girls property management director Pru Morrall, who has lost nearly 100 cylinders in clients’ properties since chlorination,​ said she would consider her own case also.

‘Necessary and reasonable’

Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said there was no other timely and cost-effective alternatives to chlorine and it was “necessary and reasonable” given the threat to people's health.

The tribunal process is different to a court, and complainants cannot be represented by a lawyer.

Rob Ashton, a lawyer who has prepared opinions and submissions for the tribunal before, said he “highly doubted” people knew its extent and limits.

It did not set a legal precedent, he said, but word of a particular outcome could cause “more people [to] realise they can do that type of claim”.

Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb has criticised the council's refusal to pay homeowners.

He put his concerns in writing in March 2019 to then-council chief executive Karleen Edwards.

Webb said the water supply was not fit-for-purpose and council contractors did not to take an appropriate level of care when determining how much chlorine to introduce.

“I think there’s a strong argument that they are legally liable for providing water that's not fit for purpose, but even if your not, you should be fronting up for this," he told Stuff.

Webb said a “reasonable and fair” idea would be paying an allowance or rates rebate to people whose cylinders had likely failed due to chlorine.