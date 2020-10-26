War memorial to be chopped into three pieces and put into storage

The Citizens’ War Memorial in Christchurch will be cut into parts and put into storage under cathedral restoration plans.

The Citizens’ War Memorial will be cut into three pieces and its base dismantled to make way for the restored Christ Church Cathedral and a new visitors’ centre.

The resource consent application for the $154.3m cathedral restoration project includes plans to dismantle the memorial on the northern side of the historic building and put it into storage. There are no plans in the resource consent for the memorial to return to the cathedral site or be relocated elsewhere.

The Christchurch RSA had plans to move the cenotaph to a new site in Cranmer Sq. The move had the support of Heritage New Zealand and the Anglican diocese. As part of the proposal, the Church Property Trustees (CPT), which owns Anglican land and property in Canterbury, would gift the memorial to the city.

Supplied A computer generated fly through of how the restored Christ Church Cathedral might look in 2028.

Christchurch RSA vice president Craig Ruane said they were now waiting for cathedral restoration plans to be approved before making a decision on the memorial’s possible new location.

READ MORE:

* Plan to move war memorial sparks dissent among Christchurch RSA groups

* RSA fury at cenotaph move delays revealed in documents

* RSA to apply for resource consent to move Christchurch cenotaph



Supplied Designs for the restored cathedral and two new buildings were unveiled this week.

They have not yet submitted a resource consent for relocating the memorial, despite plans to submit an application late last year.

“Things have moved on somewhat, and we will [soon] be in a position where we can review what they are doing [with the cathedral].

“We will look at what they are planning to do and then review our position.”

Ruane said he personally favoured relocating the memorial to another spot in Cathedral Square, but said the RSA was “a long way away from a decision on that”.

Supplied A sunken courtyard and a new visitors’ centre are planned for the site where the memorial currently stands.

A Christchurch City Council spokesman said staff were preparing a report with recommendations on potential new sites for the memorial.

“This report will be finalised to go to council following receipt of any offer of gift from Church Property Trustees.”

A spokeswoman for the cathedral restoration project said storage of the memorial would be paid for by the CPT.

“It will be very carefully dismantled, packaged for storage, and removed into storage as soon as practicable after consent is granted.”

joseph johnson/Stuff The memorial will be put into storage until a decision is made about where it might be relocated.

The resource consent details how the bronze figures on the memorial would be removed and “carefully placed into bespoke plywood temporary storage boxes and stored inside a secure covered storage facility”. The boxes would be lined with foam to protect the bronze sculptures.

The memorial will then be cut into three parts which will be stored in a secure yard. The marble stone on the plinth of the memorial will be removed and stored in pallets. The concrete base of the memorial will then be demolished.

The-Press The bronze sculptures on the memorial will be removed and placed in wooden boxes before the memorial is chopped into three pieces and the plinth is dismantled.

New planning powers approved in August to fast track restoration of the cathedral mean that resource consent to remove the memorial would have to be approved within 40 days, would not be notified – meaning the public could not comment on the consent – and could not be refused if certain conditions are met.

The new powers, which also prevent appeals on any resource consent, were written under a law passed by the Government in 2017 to help fast track restoration of the Anglican cathedral.