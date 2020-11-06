Red zone bridges approved despite environmental and cost concerns

Avondale Bridge will cross the Avon River in the red zone.

Three new bridges have been approved for Christchurch’s red zone, despite concerns over their cost and the materials used to build them.

The pedestrian and cycle bridges will span the Avon River and form part of the green spine, a network of trails and wildlife-dense land that will hug the banks of the river between the city centre and New Brighton.

The Medway St and the Snell Pl bridges replace structures missing since the earthquakes, while the Avondale bridge will link New Brighton Rd with Hulverstone Rd and a future wetland restoration area.

Funded by the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust (CEAT), they will cost $11.5 million to build, with construction starting in the second quarter of next year and finishing in early 2022.

City councillors gave the project the go-ahead on Thursday, despite hesitation from some.

Aaron Keown was assured the bridges are on deep piles and have been designed to a high level of seismic resilience, able to shear off from the banks in the event of an earthquake so they can be reused.

But he was unconvinced at what he felt was a high cost, which staff put down to having to ensure that resilience, saying: “$4m per walk bridge seems like a phenomenal amount of money.”

The bridges will be made from steel truss. Timber, favoured by some councillors, was considered but ruled out because of its 50-year lifespan, and was deemed uneconomical for bridges more than 15 metres.

Snell Pl is 30 metres long and the other two are 40m.

The bridges have been designed to handle heavy rain and flooding and the impacts of future sea level rise.

Colours were changed to better blend into the environment after public feedback, and there were also concerns about their lack of cultural identity.

Cr Phil Mauger questioned if using materials other than concrete for the bridge decks would make it cheaper.

But staff said there was a “strategic decision” to have higher costs now rather than passing them on to ratepayers as operational costs later, given that they are being funded by CEAT.

“At this point the decision is to take the lowest cost, long-term approach,” head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.

Any surplus if the bridges are built under budget could also be used for other projects in the Ōtākaro Avon River corridor, if CEAT agrees.

Cr Yani Johanson supported the concept of the bridges but raised concerns about costs and the “environmental footprint” of the bridges, suggesting timber would be much more suitable, given the council’s climate stance and its ambitions for the red zone to be as green as possible

“Just putting in steel and concrete bridges to me seems completely contrary to what we are trying to achieve as a city around sustainability.

“I cannot accept the huge cost that’s been associated with these footbridges, I think we need to think about how we actually make this money go further.

“It’s a huge amount of money for these pedestrian bridges, and regardless of whether it comes from the ratepayer or the taxpayer I do think we have a responsibility to be prudent.”

Cr Andrew Turner said that despite the financial and environmental concerns, the bridges were a “good news story” that “reconnects communities on either side of the river and encourages active transport”.

“This is the start of making the most of the opportunity that this area represents.”

The project was approved, Johanson and Keown voting against it.