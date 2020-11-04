One dead after serious motorcycle crash in Christchurch

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Foster St in Christchurch.

A pedestrian has been killed in one of two crashes within minutes of each other at opposite ends of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision the corner of Blenheim Rd and Foster St, near the entrance to Tower Junction shopping centre, at 6.37pm.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved a motorbike, and a pedestrian was killed

A witness at the scene said the person's body remained covered for over an hour after their death. Stuff understands it was a man.

A two-car crash also blocked two major roads off State Highway 74 in Redwood.

Police were called to the corner of Main North Rd and Queen Elizabeth II Drive, by St Bede’s College, about 10 minutes earlier.

A spokesperson said initial indications suggest one person had moderate injuries.

Debris from the crash blocked both QEII Drive and Northcote Rd for several hours.