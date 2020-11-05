Project delays, contractor payouts and cancelled events: How Covid-19 hit Christchurch

Delays to major projects, multimillion-dollar bills for developments put on hold, a surge in waste and a $600,000 tab for cancelled events – the cost of Covid-19 on Christchurch has run deep.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown hit almost every sector of the city, from private businesses to public services.

Among the dozens of projects affected is the city’s metro sports facility, the $301 million centre that was meant to have been finished in January 2020.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Despite work ploughing ahead on the metro sports facility, completion has been pushed back to late 2022.

Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro warned in June it could be delayed after lockdown restrictions left workers unable to get on site and caused difficulties getting materials from overseas.

Completion has now been pushed back to November 2022 – nine months later than an earlier revised delivery date of February and nearly three years on from when it was originally due to be finished.

City councillors were told at a meeting on Thursday the delays were also down to “slower progress than [the] current construction programme”, though staff said they understood from Ōtākaro the blame was entirely due to Covid-19.

An Ōtākaro spokesman said it was a “challenging time” for major construction projects, with a “tight sub-contractor market”.

“There are challenging site conditions that mean it has taken longer than expected to complete some of the foundations.

“Our main works contractor is doing all it can to progress the project as quickly as possible.”

George Heard/Stuff A Black Caps match against Australia had to be shelved because of coronavirus.

The council was left with a $6.4m claim for compensation from contractors forced to down tools on building projects.

Depending on contract agreements, businesses can claim money from a party they have been hired by to compensate them for things such as the extension of a project, equipment costs and shutting down and re-establishing work sites as a result of Covid.

Following the lockdown between March and May, contractors including Isaac Construction, Fulton Hogan and Citycare applied for compensation for 46 projects; 72 per cent of the $6.4m claimed as of September has been paid out.

Wage subsidies taken up by the businesses have been factored in to ensure contractors are not “double dipping”, councillors were assured.

Economic development and promotions agency ChristchurchNZ also pumped $613,000 into five major events planned for between March and May that were shelved because of Covid-19.

Tourism trade show Trenz 2020 and the T20 Black Caps match against Australia both fell victim to the pandemic, as did a handful of international concerts.

None have yet been rescheduled, and a host of other events such as the Women’s Cricket World Cup and a Pinot Noir conference – together expected to generate $7m of visitor spending in Christchurch – have been postponed since June 30.

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ’s general manager of destination and attraction, said the pandemic’s impact on the events industry would be one of the “most profound and long-lasting”.

“It is possible more disruptions to the events calendar will be experienced in the future.”

ChristchurchNZ’s income from the likes of Air New Zealand and Christchurch Airport was also down by $100,000 against its targets.

Revenue at Riccarton Bush Trust also fell $19,000 in the three months to the end of June on the previous year because of fewer visitors, while hut fees from the Rod Donald hut and sales of walking products were down $4000.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Kate Valley landfill in North Canterbury saw levels of waste fluctuate because of Covid-19.

Even the rubbish sector fell foul of Covid-19.

Transwaste Canterbury, which runs the Kate Valley landfill that takes much of Christchurch’s rubbish, saw waste volumes go down by 60 per cent during the lockdown period, largely due to there being little commercial and industrial waste.

That was followed by a surge in commercial and industrial waste, and by the end of June the landfill received 11,000 tonnes more than the previous year.