Life story: Respected Christchurch teacher devoted to sport and her students

Christine Todd dedicated the large majority of her time to school athletics and guiding many up-and-coming athletes.

OBITUARY: Christine Todd was truly passionate about sport and guiding many up-and-coming athletes.

The respected teacher dedicated a great deal of her time to her students and leading her school’s athletics programme. She did a lot of this while also dealing with inoperable cancer for the past seven years.

Todd was best known for her sporting talent and the 31-year tenure of teaching at Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS). She died in Christchurch on October 8, aged 66.

CBHS principal Nic Hill said Todd dedicated her identity to the school and in particular its athletes, becoming a part of the school’s “fabric and history”.

READ MORE:

* Life story: Outdoor enthusiast and influential teacher Neil McKeegan

* Life Story: Lynette Mary Sadler had passion for teaching and the Solomon Islands

* Life story: Kevin Quinn's classroom antics inspired generations of maths students



“Christine epitomised the concept of public service, to her boys, her athletes, and to her community.”

Known to friends as “Chris” or “Toddy”, she relished tackling a variety of challenges such as running the CBHS sports programme with passion, focus, determination and extreme dedication, Hill said.

Todd was born in Dunedin on October 27, 1953 and raised in Wellington.

She attended St Mary’s College and then went on to study for a double major in chemistry and maths at Victoria University. Todd gained a Bachelor of Science with first class honours in chemistry. She was then later awarded stage 2 and 3 chemistry prizes for top student, a senior scholarship and then a PhD scholarship.

BRUCE HARDING/SUPPLIED Todd dedicated her identity to the school and in particular its athletes, becoming a part of the school’s “fabric and history”.

Todd’s teaching days started early. She began tutoring maths and chemistry at Victoria University in 1974 and 1975, was a junior lecturer in chemistry between 1976 and 1978, and became a junior lecturer in chemical engineering the following year. She was then made a maths tutor and lab demonstrator at Canterbury University in 1980.

Todd then moved to Christchurch taking up a role teaching math at Christ’s College in 1982. She taught there until 1984, taking another role at Cashmere High School later that year.

Todd then became a night class mathematics teacher at Hagley College and taught chemistry to hairdressers at Christchurch Polytechnic (now Ara Institute of Canterbury) while undertaking teacher training at Christchurch Teachers’ College in 1985.

Todd took up a role at CBHS in October 1985, where she taught mathematics. She stayed with the school for 31 years. During that time, she was made dean of Year 12 and was ultimately given the role of master in charge of sport – a role previously dominated by men.

BRUCE HARDING/SUPPLIED Todd with top triathlon champions Nathan Schuurman, left, and Greg Moore after a CBHS prize giving ceremony in 2014.

Todd’s dedication to CBHS and its athletics program was acknowledged with her later becoming an honorary old boy of the school.

In 2014, she began feeling unwell and it was revealed she had a gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumour, which had spread 27 tumours throughout her liver.

The tumours required intravenous nuclear radiation treatment in Melbourne and staff, students, friends and family rallied behind Todd, initially raising about $50,000 to help cover her medical and travel expenses.

When Todd was not in the classroom she was usually participating in sport. She played senior competitive netball, badminton, tennis and basketball. She represented Canterbury in cross-country, road and track running, and was a New Zealand representative at the 1982 London Marathon and again in South Korea in 1983.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Todd played a variety of sports throughout her life and competed at a national level in marathon and duathlon running.

She also competed in the Duathlon World Champs four times; the United States in 2009, Edinburgh in 2010, Spain in 2011 and France in 2012.

As Todd’s health began to decline, she took the opportunity to tick a few experiences off her bucket list. One of her most memorable was a trip to France, where she cycled up the Tour de France’s Alpe d’Huez.

Todd’s sporting prowess earned her several accolades throughout the years. She gained a University of Canterbury (UC) Blue and was named UC Sportsperson of the Year in 1982. That same year, she was also made club captain of the UC cross-country and athletics clubs.

Her academic excellence was also recognised with an Ernest Duncan Award for her outstanding contribution to teaching mathematics in 1990.

Stuff Todd continued to be there for her many students despite battling seven years with inoperable cancer.

Close friend Alannah Uren, who met Todd while working at CBHS in the late 80s, said above all else Todd would be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her students.

“They were her boys, that was her life. Not only in sports but academically she challenged the students.”

Todd’s patience, tolerance and dedication to her students was something to be admired, she said.

“It doesn’t matter whether it was a pupil or a friend she was always reliable, honest and caring. She will be deeply missed.”

Close friend and former colleague Mel Libeau said many people “hit it off” with Todd and connected with her wry sense of humour.

“She always made me grin and laugh.”

Libeau said Todd was one of the most determined people she had met and was always there to step in for an underdog, which earned her the nickname “hot Toddy” from many colleagues.

“She was probably the most dogged determined person I have ever known.

“She never did things by half measures it was boots and all and if someone told her she couldn’t do something she would prove them [wrong].”

Despite that hard “hot Toddy” exterior, she had a “massive, kind heart”, Libeau said.

Todd retired from teaching at schools in late 2018, but continued to tutor students from home.