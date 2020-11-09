'Exceptional and inspiring' youth hub in central Christchurch gets the green light

Youth Hub Trust chairwoman Dame Sue Bagshaw is “absolutely thrilled” the hub has received the green light.

A $20 million youth hub in central Christchurch has been given the go-ahead – but only just.

The hub, planned for Salisbury St and Gracefield Ave, has been granted a resource consent, despite vehement opposition from neighbours.

The facility will provide accommodation for up to 40 people in need, aged 16 to 24. Most will stay from three to 18 months at a time, providing they are involved in formal education or actively looking for work.

In a decision released on Monday, commissioner Ken Lawn said it had not been easy for him to conclude that the benefits of the hub would outweigh the drawbacks.

READ MORE:

* Waiting lists 'through the roof' for Canterbury teens needing mental health help

* Central Christchurch residents fighting 'much-needed' youth hub

* Christchurch Youth Hub to have organic urban farm



“It has taken me some time and many pages to get to my decision.”

Lawn ultimately decided the city-wide community benefits of the hub “marginally outweigh” adverse effects on neighbours, despite his view that the facility would be inconsistent with the district plan.

He said the hub was “exceptional and inspiring” and had “considerable public benefits”.

As well as housing, the 4250 square metre centre, which will be built on the former Canterbury Bowling Club site, will offer healthcare, mental health support, training, recreation and employment services to young people aged between 10 and 25.

Supplied The $20m facility, viewed from the northwest, will provide education, healthcare, mental health support, training, recreation and employment services.

The project has received $10m from the Government’s shovel-ready construction initiative.

Lawn told the Youth Hub Trust it was a privilege to be allowed to operate in a special inner-city residential area, and he expected it to honour that privilege and minimise effects on the neighbourhood.

To those who opposed the development, Lawn said he hoped they would come to welcome or at least co-exist with the hub and find ways to work together to address any issues.

Neighbours were concerned the hub would “destroy” the area because it would create too much noise, increase traffic and mean a loss of privacy.

Many were concerned about security and were worried their property values would drop, and felt there were other parts of the city where the hub would be better suited.

Lawn concluded traffic effects would be minor, and noise was likely to be no more than minor most of the time.

Supplied The youth hub planned for Christchurch’s Salisbury St and Gracefield Ave will include accommodation for 40 people in need aged 16 to 24.

Trust chairwoman Dame Sue Bagshaw said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the consent approval.

“This is the green light we have been hoping and waiting for to begin the next exciting phase in the project’s development.”

Bagshaw said she hoped to start building in about a year, depending on any hold-ups or an appeal, which submitters have until the end of the month to lodge.

Victoria Neighbourhood Association spokeswoman Marjorie Manthei​ said the decision was surprising because the district plan clearly stated land within the central city residential zone was intended for residential use with very few exceptions.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Dr Sue Bagshaw and musician Lindon Puffin are working together to raise funds for a new youth hub in central Christchurch. (Video first published in November 2018).

She said the decision could have implications for other residential neighbourhoods within the central city.

The association has not yet discussed whether to consider an appeal.

The hub will have office space for about 12 different youth-related organisations, private and communal outdoor living spaces, a basketball court, cafe, events centre for 200 people, a rooftop greenhouse and indoor recreation and art space.

The land has been bought by Anglican Care and will be leased back to the hub to build on and run it.