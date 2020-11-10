Allegations of 'Trump-style' politics in coup to oust community board chairwoman

Alexandra Davids is facing a challenge to her leadership on the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.

Allegations of “Trump-style” politics and “despicable” actions have beset a Christchurch community board as members of the Labour-aligned People’s Choice move to oust the board’s chairwoman.

Five People’s Choice members of the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote board – including city councillors Jake McLellan​ and Yani Johanson​ – have written to Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale​ outlining their intention to hold a vote on November 30 to remove chairwoman Alexandra Davids​.

The move happened less than a month after People’s Choice member Sunita Gautam​ was elected onto the board in a bi-election following the death of long-time member Sally Buck.

Gautam’s win gives People’s Choice a majority on the nine-person board. The Local Government Act says a vote to remove a chairperson can be called for if the majority of members support it.

READ MORE:

* Tributes flow for long-time Christchurch community advocate Sally Buck

* Change in leadership at Christchurch community board



Buck stepped down from the chairwoman role in April and one of her last actions on the board was to vote for Davids as her replacement as chairwoman.

McLellan said Davids and many other members always understood another vote would be needed after the bi-election.

But Davids and the other three independent members on the board – Cr Sara Templeton, Tim Lindley and Darrell Latham – said there was no such understanding.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cr Jake McLellan and four other People’s Choice Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote board members are pushing for a change in leadership.

McLellan said the change was about insuring a shared agenda could be actioned. He said he wanted to see action in Linwood Village and an increase in funding for community groups that have had funding reduced during the time Davids has led the board.

“We need someone with the competency, skills and experience to lead the board. That’s clearly what’s in the best interest of the community.

“I think there are a number of potential candidates who would increase the effectiveness of the board.”

Johanson said he did not agree with using emergency Covid-19 powers to have a special meeting to appoint a chair before the bi-election.

One of the board members was an essential worker at the time and was unable to attend.

“This is about the process used to determine who the chair should be being fair.”

Templeton labelled the antics as nothing more than “people playing politics” when they should be getting on with the job of advocating on behalf of the community.

She said Davids is an excellent chair who is “positive and constructive”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Board member and councillor Sara Templeton supports Davids continuing as chairwoman.

Latham and Lindley have also come out in support of Davids.

Latham said he was “saddened and incredibly disappointed” in the actions of the other five board members.

“This Trump, ‘lets roll them’ political style has no place nor is it befitting of a community board working to do the best for the Linwood-Central-Heathcote communities.”

Lindley said the actions of the five were “despicable and disgraceful”.

He had high expectations of Davids and she had exceeded those, he said.

“If I have changed my mind about Alex it is that she is easy to underestimate. I find her to have considerable depth to her character and to be growing well into the chair role.”

Davids said she was disappointed but still backed herself as the chairwoman.

She had been on the board for seven years and knew her community and the issues, she said.

Davids is an advocate for the Battered Women's Trust and chairs the Local Government New Zealand community board executive, Whitau School board of trustees and Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

The other People’s Choice members to support removing Davids – Michelle Lomax, Jackie Simons and Gautam – did not respond to questions from Stuff.