Christchurch residents lose battle to stop new boarding house

Greg and Amber Nell want to turn a former rest home into a boarding house for up to 75 professionals, aged 25-45. But neighbours say they're confused why the council believes the area is suitable. (First published September 2020)

Residents in a quiet Christchurch street are frustrated at a decision to allow a former rest home to operate as a boarding house.

Erica Lodge, in Papanui, has been granted resource consent to provide accommodation for up to 73 people.

Co-owner Greg Nell​ said he was pleased with the decision and was looking forward to getting the business going, with the first people expected in April next year.

But neighbour Leanne Ward​ said she and other residents were disappointed with the decision and have been left with few options to prevent the boarding house operation from going ahead.

An expensive judicial review was their only avenue of appeal.

She said most of the conditions residents had asked for had been dismissed by the decision panel, which was made up of commissioner Ken Lawn and community board members Lee Sampson​ and Alexandra Davids​.

Ward wanted the number of tenants to be reduced to 34, but the panel said this was excessive and too low.

She also wanted 30 car parks to be provided on-site, but the panel said it was not necessary and would require buildings to be demolished.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Leanne Ward, left, and Jill Cummack are among a number of residents not happy about the proposed development.

Instead, the panel reduced the number of tenants from 75 to 73 and has allowed for 20 parking spaces

Some 25 conditions have been put on the consent, including giving neighbours the contact details for the facility’s manager.

Jena McKenzie​, whose mother has lived in Erica St for more than 40 years, said the panel had clearly not listened to residents’ concerns.

“She is concerned that 73 strangers will be moving into an area that directly borders her property with parking right up on her fence line.

“It will impact the very family-friendly and safe environment that is Erica St. This developer will fill up those beds with whomever, and we all know that.”

McKenzie said the process had been flawed from the start, with only 10 people being notified of the application when it clearly affected more people.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Greg Nell, co-owner of Erica Lodge in Papanui, has been granted consent to turn the former rest home into a boarding house for professionals.

Nell and his wife Amber, along with other family members, own five boarding houses in Auckland and one in Hamilton. They bought the former Wendover rest home in January.

In September he said the lodge will be marketed towards a “more modern version of professional” people aged between 25 and 45, people working, studying fulltime or “doing something proactive with their lives”, rather than the likes of doctors or lawyers.

The family are very careful about who they allow to live at their facilities, Nell said, and are spending a lot of money on the Erica Lodge development.

“We pick the people that live here. It’s not a hotel or a backpackers or something where we have to take anybody. You can’t just book a room.”

Prospective tenants have to apply, be interviewed and have a viewing.

“If someone is not a good fit and other tenants do not like them, we can give them 28 days’ notice.”