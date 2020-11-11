Decade-long plan to save Christchurch's coastal communities from rising seas

Christchurch City Council will spend at least the next 10 years figuring out how low-lying coastal and inland communities will adapt to climate change.

Five years after causing anger and anxiety in Christchurch’s coastal communities, the council is taking a new approach to tackle the impact of rising sea levels.

Sea levels around the country are projected to rise by about 37 centimetres within 30 years and just over a metre by 2100.

The solutions for each community are likely to be different so the council has split areas into seven different groupings covering 23 communities, and is tackling each grouping separately.

The first communities to undergo planning will be Charteris Bay, Teddington, Allandale and Governors Bay in Lyttelton Harbour, which will happen over the next 18 months to three years.

The council expects it will take at least 10 years to complete adaptation plans for all the city’s coastal areas from Brooklands through to Sumner and across Banks Peninsula.

Head of planning and strategic transport David Griffiths said there was time to complete the work before communities start to see the impacts of sea level rise, but that the authority was conscious of the need for greater certainty for residents.

The council is hoping to get more efficient with the processes as it works through each area.

The last time it tried to tackle the impact of sea level rise, in 2015, triggered widespread outrage.

George Heard/Stuff Lyttelton Harbour communities Charteris Bay, Teddington, Allandale and Governors Bay will be the first to undergo sea level rise planning.

The issue was thrust upon communities as part of a fast-tracked district plan review forced on the council by the government.

Following a public outcry, the government pulled the issue from the plan and instead allowed the council to deal with the impact of climate change through its normal planning processes.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the process, approved by council on Wednesday, was a complete contrast to the “antagonistic” process of 2015.

Starting with an under-developed area was a good idea because it would be easier to address issues, she said.

“You simply put a line in the sand, literally, and allow no more, while you then look at what is able to be mitigated and how adaptation applies.”

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner said different communities would be affected in different ways and a one-size approach would not fit for all.