Chairman of the boars: living like a hog during pig week in Christchurch

The Boar Breeders Association – a group of friends who are pig enthusiasts – are holding their annual “pig week” event on Friday, which started as a tongue-in-cheek nod to Cup week.

“Swining” and dining – boar breeder Sean Spencer is stocking up on baby oil for “a big pig week” in Christchurch.

For the first time since World War II, the New Zealand Agricultural Show is not being held because of coronavirus.

However, the pig show will go on.

“The pigs will pretty much have the place to themselves this year,” said Spencer, president of the Canterbury-based Boar Breeders Association.

“We hit a bit of a curveball when the A&P Show said it wasn't going to go ahead. The association approached us and said ‘if you want to hold an event, we’ll support you’. The pig show is on in the pavilion at Canterbury Park on Friday.”

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's biggest Agricultural Show cancelled for first time since WWII

* A woman's touch helps big pig hog the spotlight in fiercely-contested agricultural show

* Spring Bloom campaign replaces NZ Cup and Show branding

* Young people turn Christchurch show's pig pens into social event



It is a commercial pig show, and Spencer said he was sceptical about attendance without the drawcard of the main show event, but people had been supportive.

'’We have 24 pigs, so only 10 entrants down on last year's show,’’ he said. '’We have one pig flying from Napier and another pig from Kurow.''

The Boar Breeders Association began in 2015 as a group of friends who liked “pigs and rum”. They set up a Facebook page to document their pig-related escapades.

“Back then there was only one competitor in the pig show and after the mighty Rammstein boar won for James Pearse it all grew from there,” Spencer said. “Now we compete for the Rammstein Memorial Cup.

“Rammstein is stuffed, but he’ll be at the show on Friday alongside the trophy.”

Supplied Ryan Gaskell, Sean Spencer and Brendon Lochhead are the “Great White Boars”, a group who will show their finest porkers at “pig week”.

The pig section of the Canterbury A&P Show has grown to become a firm fan favourite. One year show organisers even named a bar (The Boar Boar Bar) after the group.

Groups give themselves names like Fedora Boar Importers, Greasy Swines, The Streaky Strokers, The Hairy Porkers, Pigs at Work and Pork Pullers.

Pig enthusiasts dress up and, before the prizes are awarded to the curly-tailed charges, their handlers parade too.

“One year we had the Topp Twins judge our costumes,” said Spencer.

Over the years, prize-winning pigs have competed with names like Donald Rump, Hugh Grunt and Rocky Boarboa.

“Anyone can do it, we have a lot of fun. We call it ‘pig week’ – it’s only a day but it's a bit of a play on Cup week. We think pigs are just as important as horses.'”

The pig world is competitive, Spencer said. Typically, the animals are aged eight months and weigh between 70 and 90kg.

His pigs’ dietary requirements are a closely-guarded secret.

“They like a bit of milk, grains ... that's all I'm going to say. You want your pig to be a good eating pig.”

It is important that competitive pigs are clean and ''shiny'' on show day.

“You really want a shiny pig to be in with a chance of victory,” Spencer said.

Supplied The Boar Breeders Association’s show of 24 pigs will go ahead at Canterbury Park, despite the A&P Show being cancelled.

Some hog enthusiasts slather their curly-tailed charges in coconut oil. Others generously rub their prize porkers with lavender-scented lotions but Spencer, of The Great White Boar Breeders, said he prefers his pigs to glisten in baby oil.

Spectators are welcome to attend the show, with judging at 10am and prize-giving at noon.

After the show, the boar enthusiasts and hog handlers will dress-up in their best clothes for the Boar Breeders Association ball at Halo Bar and Lounge on Friday night.

“The ball is always the big event, it always sells out,” Spencer said. “We put on a pork dinner.”