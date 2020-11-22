Leading zine artist to help Chch people turn their lives into comic strips

Bryce Galloway is the creator of New Zealand's longest running zine.

One of New Zealand's leading zine creators is in Christchurch to teach people how to create their own self-published cartoons and capture the city's scene for the 75th edition of his long-running comic book.

Bryce Galloway has been publishing his own comic strip zine, misleadingly called Incredibly Hot Sex with Hideous People, since 2002.

He is also a co-founder of the growing Zinefest, an annual event celebrating the homemade and locally distributed pamphlets that are typical of the genre, often created with just a photocopier and a stapler.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Galloway is holding a workshop on how to make zines at the Christchurch Arts Centre on Saturday.

Galloway is holding a workshop at the Christchurch Arts Centre on November 28 to teach people how to create diary comics, a subgenre of zines that transforms the everyday details of life into autobiographical comic strips.

The form was pioneered by American writer Harvey Pekar, whose comic strips were made into the 2003 Paul Giamatti film American Splendor.

Galloway said that by the end of the Christchurch workshop, they will have created a zine containing a comic strip diary from each person at the event.

“One of the things I do is I create diary comics that mine the everyday,’’ he said.

“They are not high drama narratives, but they are the everyday. I think that is worth examining, even if it is burnt toast and missed buses.

“By the end of the workshop we will have a complete photocopied and stapled zine.

“It will be a compendium of everybody’s November 27 in strip form in the same issue.”

David Unwin/Stuff Galloway at the Palmerston North Zinefest in February with his daughter, Esther Galloway, 13.

He said the main challenge would be convincing people that the mundane details of everyday life are worth recording – and that it doesn’t matter if they can’t draw.

“My main message is, ‘Please don’t think your life is boring’.

“I have done strips where every frame I am on the computer thinking about something or being annoyed by an email or being frustrated by spam.

“Sometimes those things are left out of comic narratives.

“I feel like a lot of it might be allaying people’s fears of whether they can draw well enough. But I don’t mind lumpy drawings.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Galloway is in the city as part of the artist-in-residence programme at the Christchurch Arts Centre.

Galloway, who is based in Wellington and is a fine arts lecturer at Massey University, is in the city for a month as part of the artist-in-residence scheme at the Christchurch Arts Centre.

While in Christchurch he is interviewing people from the city’s self-publishing scene and drawing their portraits for the next issue of his zine.

“I will compile it all when I get back in Wellington. I am coming in as an outsider and then trying to bring together all the people in the self-publishing and zine scene.

Supplied/Stuff Hope Davis and Paul Giamatti in the 2003 film American Splendor, based on the life of US writer Harvey Pekar.

“There will be a 200-word bio and a drawing of each person as I met them.”

He said zine culture was growing in New Zealand, despite the internet allowing people to casually self-publish to the world on a regular basis.

The Wellington Zinefest has grown from 20 stalls in 2007 to 120 stalls this year, he said.

“It just keeps growing and growing.”