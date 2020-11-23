Man killed in Christchurch workplace incident

WorkSafe is investigating after a man died at United Steel in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram on Monday.

A man has died in a workplace incident in Wigram, Christchurch.

The death happened at United Steel in McAlpine St. It is believed the man was struck by a piece of steel.

A police spokesman said they were notified of an incident in Wigram at 2.10pm on Monday.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended a call at the Wigram premises at 2.07pm.

“Given the outcome, we cannot provide further information,” he said.

He referred further queries to police, who said in a statement that inquiries were ongoing.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff Police investigate a workplace death in Wigram, Christchurch, on Monday afternoon.

Ben Hammond, the group health and safety manager for United Industries Ltd, which owns United Steel, said the Christchurch site had closed and an investigation was under way.

“There is a process we need to go through,” he said.

Hammond said he was flying from Auckland to Christchurch due to the incident.

He did not wish to comment further.

WorkSafe has confirmed it is investigating.

“As the matter is now under investigation we are unable to provide any further comment,” a media statement said.