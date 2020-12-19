Making Ends Meet: 'Raising children with disabilities on the benefit is really hard'

Anita Jessett is a solo mother of five who has survived domestic violence. She lives with three of her children, including two with special needs, and works hard to make ends meet.

As the sting of Covid-19 hits home, Making Ends Meet, an ongoing series by reporter VICKI ANDERSON and visual journalist CHRIS SKELTON, offers a voice to those living and working on the frontlines of poverty.

Anita Jessett is painfully aware of the “always negative stereotype” of a solo mum on a benefit.

“I’d like to see the haters try to manage,’’ she says, rolling a cigarette in her Kainga Ora home in Aranui, Christchurch. “The beneficiary bashers ... because of Covid, more people are finding out how hard it is.

“I am not allowed to work any more – I can't get clearance because of my back. I am missing a bit of bone at the base of my back. I'm stuck on a benefit ... I'm screwed.”

Solo parents are worse off financially than other households, according to Statistics NZ data released in September.

Eighteen per cent of solo parents say they do not have enough money to meet everyday needs.

That compares with only 5.2 per cent of partnered parents and 6.2 per cent of those who were not a parent to a dependent child.

'’Parenting is one of the most important, and can be one of the most difficult, missions in the world, and we are putting barriers in the way of parents, rather than supporting them,’’ Child Poverty Action Group spokeswoman Janet McAllister says.

The effects of income poverty can include ‘’social isolation, toxic stress, cold damp housing, school transience, high debt, food insecurity, worse health outcomes, worse educational outcomes, worse social outcomes, worse developmental outcomes’’.

‘’Poverty wastes creativity and energy that would otherwise be focussed on children,” she says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Anita Jessett is a fantastic baker and feeds her children on $100 per week. She says surviving on a benefit means budgeting is ''key''.

Jessett, a mother of five and grandmother of three, shares her home with her three youngest children – aged 12, 13 and 19 – two of whom have special needs.

She’s a survivor of domestic violence and lives with mental and emotional fallout each day.

“I have tried to commit suicide in the past, I used to self-harm. When I overdosed, at that point I couldn’t take any more,’’ she says.

Jessett budgets carefully and spends $100 on food each week. She sometimes gets a food parcel from the Ngā Hau e Whā (the “four winds”) Marae on Pages Rd, and cooks and bakes for her children every day.

“Food costs have gone up so much since Covid-19,” she says. “Mince used to be a staple, but we can’t afford that now.”

She sometimes has a few quiet drinks at home once a week, smokes and cares for 14 rescued cats, but as she rarely goes out, she describes this as her way of having “downtime and sanity like everyone else”.

“I’ve made my bed, I’ll lie in it,” Jessett says, leaning down to pat her cat, Oreo.

“Even if I could work, no employer is going to take me on or put up with me having to go down to the school multiple times a day for my son.

“All I can do is my best for my kids and pray like hell they turn out decent.”

Her youngest son has been diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and separation anxiety. He attends Haeata Community Campus in Aranui.

“Any other school, he would have been expelled by now, I’m under no illusions,’’ she said. “For the first year he was only allowed to go to school for an hour-and-a-half a day because they couldn't handle him ... my son gets physical.”

She knows some will question how can she afford to smoke and drink.

“I budget,” she says. “My smokes come first because they’re my sanity, then bills and food. I don’t go out, I don’t party. I buy smokes and a box of alcohol and that’s my downtime.

“I can cook very well on a budget and the kids are fed well. We live on about $100 [for food] a week.”

Jessett also feeds others in the community.

“I tell the kids that being on a benefit is not a lifestyle, I want my kids to go further and get good jobs. My daughter wants to be a lawyer.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Jessett, a mother of five and grandmother of three, shares her Kainga Ora home with her three youngest children, two of whom have special needs.

She shops at Pak ‘n Save Wainoni and says the family eats “a lot of sausages”.

“You can do a lot with them,” she says.

“It is $9 for a bag of sausages. A tray of chicken breast fillets is $10 – now it’s cheaper than mince.”

She always makes sure she has cheese, flour and butter because then “you've always got a meal”.

White bread is another staple.

“With the rising costs of food you have to make do … I skip a lot of meals, for me it’s about the kids eating. As long as I eat once a day – that's all I care about,” she says.

“I don’t buy brands unless it’s baked beans or spaghetti because the other ones taste like crap.”

Sometimes she rings 0800 Hungry and gets a food parcel.

She got a $400 power bill one month during winter, but could only pay $150 up front and had to pay the rest when she could.

‘’This house is damp. I've been here for 10 years. Housing NZ just put heaters in the bedrooms, they do everything they can to help, and they’re about to give us a new roof. My son has a fan heater.

“There is no insulation, and they can’t put any in because of the way the house is sited. The heat pump can be on 20 and you still freeze your ass off in winter.’’

She recently paid off her lawnmower and other debts leftover from the death of her partner.

“Whenever I can, I give the kids a treat but I also don’t want them to be entitled. The kids know we have a budget.”

Her 12-year-old son is only 32 kilograms and “really underweight”.

“He needs certain foods,’’ Jessett says. “Work and Income tell you that you should be able to feed a family on next to nothing each week but I'd like to see them do it... To me it is nice when benefits go up because you can survive then, it’s not our right to have it, but we are all human.

“A lot of people on benefits like to cry they can’t survive but there is always a way, we make sacrifices.

“I have had my breakdowns. Raising special needs kids as a solo mum … it’s lonely. It’s hard enough being a parent – raising children with disabilities on the benefit is really hard.”

Christmas will be a cheerful affair, about “presence not presents”, and she’ll be baking something special.

“I look for clearance items at Pak ‘n Save, The Warehouse and Kmart and do it that way,” she says. “We are not big on material things, that’s not what it is about.”

She tries to be upbeat but does struggle.

“I want to bawl my eyes out every day but you’ve got to be strong for your kids.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Anita Jessett is a clever cook who budgets her benefit to feed her family for $100 a week.

Hector Matthews, the executive director Māori and Pacific Health at the Canterbury District Health Board, says people living in deprivation often prioritise tobacco and alcohol and then become the “whipping boy”, blamed and shamed for their addictions.

“There are a lot of studies into this and it is a really convenient way of blaming poor people for their lot.

“They say ‘it's your own stupid fault, you drink too much, you smoke too much tobacco, eat too much crap, it's your own fault’.”

Living day-to-day “on the bones of your backside”, you lack an ability to look forward to the future Matthews says.

“It is a real tragedy when people start living for today. They get quite fatalistic.

“I’m not blaming people for that, if life is s... you may as well enjoy what you have now – a hit of nicotine, a shot of whiskey.

“As harmful as that is, I can understand that. We can support people, but we are not going to reduce that or turn that around until we do things like pay people a reasonable wage or make good nutritional food easier to access and enable children to grow up in homes that are warm and dry and safe.’’

When you are deprived, you are not thinking about tomorrow because you simply can't afford to, he says.

‘’If you're living in a snake pit, you'll take help from anything and if all you've got for help is found at the bottom of a bottle of beer or the end of a cigarette butt then you'll take that.”

People looking in from the outside, from a place of economic privilege, simply do not understand, Jessett says.

“A lot don't agree with it,” she says, inhaling deeply on a cigarette and pointing towards it with her other hand.

“But that's because they're not living in my world.”

Feed a family of six for $70 a week

Love Food Hate Waste, an initiative by WasteMINZ and the Ministry for the Environment, has a seasonal menu planner that can help you save money and reduce household food waste.

You can also search an ingredient you need to use up – eg commonly wasted foods like apples, bananas and bread - and find recipes.

The average New Zealand family throws away, on average, three shopping trolleys of edible food each year.

By being smart about how you shop, store and cook you can save money. Simply by making sure you actually eat the food you buy (instead of letting it go to waste) you could save $500 each year.

