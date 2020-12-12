From homeless to 'dream' life of being married with children

Gordon and Natasha Smith met while homeless. Now they have their own home, two children and a job.

MAKING ENDS MEET: As the sting of Covid-19 hits home, reporter VICKI ANDERSON and visual journalist CHRIS SKELTON, offer a voice to those living and working on the frontlines of poverty.

Sitting beside the Avon River, Natasha and Gordon Smith and their two young daughters, Miracle and Sky, playfully “cheers” each other with pasta.

The couple met while homeless.

From all directions, men, women and families slowly start to arrive at the central Christchurch location for the “homeless feed” offered by Kai for Community on Sunday evenings.

Some homeless people congregate outside the main doors, slapping hands and wearily placing backpacks down at their feet.

READ MORE:

* Housing shortages continue to bite in South Auckland

* When homelessness was solved - temporarily

* Reformed drug user 'disgusted' by his life on synthetics



CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gordon Smith met Natasha while staying at a quake-damaged 1906 home that once featured in a Peter Jackson film.

Miracle was conceived while they were finding shelter at 300 Hereford St, a substantial 1906 Edwardian home damaged by the Christchurch earthquakes a decade ago.

Exterior shots represented the home of Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's 1994 film Heavenly Creatures.

It has historical significance for its association with leading New Zealand painters Philip Clairmont and Tony Fomison. Clairmont's drawing Fireplace at 300 Hereford St is now part of Victoria University's collection.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gordon and Natasha Smith have shown their children where they met while living rough in Christchurch.

But its only significance to Miracle, 4, and Sky, 1, is that the broken building was once mum and dad's home.

Miracle hides her face in her mum's legs and takes brief scared glances back at the dilapidated building. Sky giggles in my arms and points to a shiny piece of tin on the ground.

“Now we live in a beautiful home, we have two beautiful children and I'm working but I will never turn my back on where I've come from,” Gordon Smith says. “We don't shy away from showing our children where we've come from.”

He spent 20 years on the street and remains in regular contact with the homeless community to “give back”.

Living on the street was tough, but he found family there too.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Despite working, it is still hard for the family to make ends meet.

Gordon credits Natasha with saving him.

“If we hadn't met I'd probably be in prison, in a gang lifestyle ... I'd be dead or in jail, it's pretty simple,” he says, shrugging.

When Natasha was pregnant with Miracle they spent nine months going to “Housing NZ and every network” trying to find a home. They “ate out of a rubbish bin”.

They eventually found a “beautiful rental home” through VisionWest Community Housing, which provides rental homes for low income families.,

They are speaking out to help others who are now struggling to find housing.

Since Covid-19, Smith says there is a “new breed” of homeless youth.

“They're 13 to 18 and in recent weeks I've seen some as young as 12 drunk and begging for money,” Smith says.

“What I see on the street now is a lot of synthetic drug abuse. A lot of them are struggling to find that help.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gordon Smith says he is now living his dream life with a wife and two children.

Nicola Fleming, Housing First Christchurch team leader, says the number of people seeking housing has “increased significantly” because of Covid-19.

“We currently have 44 kaewa [clients] in motel units and another 50-plus awaiting housing and wrap around support,” she says.

“We have 132 kaewa housed ... Our housing specialists are continually sourcing housing for those who are waiting, which is not easy.”

Gordon Smith says there are “hundreds” waiting for homes and “it is growing by the day”.

Addiction and mental health are the main issues for the homeless but accessing support and treatment for illnesses like cancer is also difficult.

Smith was an alcoholic for 20 years and was addicted to synthetics for two years. He has been clean for “nearly three years”.

“A big thing was my daughter saw me having a seizure ... in her eyes physically dying,” he says. “I looked at her and thought ‘this is the last thing I am going to see was her looking at me’.”

Smith’s says navigating employment during Covid-19 has been “really tough”.

“There is still never quite enough, we are only just making ends meet, only just making it through to next pay day,” he says. “Even working full-time we still go to a food bank … now the temp work has dried up, I might be out of work soon. The struggle is real regardless if you're on the street or in a house.”

In his back garden in Kaiapoi he reads and plays with his daughters. It's a simple moment, but he doesn't take anything for granted.

“Where I am now is what I dreamed of when I was 11 or 12 – a wife, kids and house,” he says.

“I never thought it would happen for me, it's a beautiful thing.”