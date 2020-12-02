Demolition begins on Christchurch's Catholic cathedral frontage

Work to demolish the Barbadoes St frontage of The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament began on Wednesday.

Work to demolish the Barbadoes St frontage of the earthquake-damaged Catholic cathedral in Christchurch started on Wednesday.

The $1.8 million demolition project began in September.

Bishop Paul Martin announced in August last year that he wanted to demolish the cathedral, which was completed in 1905.

He said the building was too expensive to restore and chose to build a new one for about $40m on a site closer to the city centre.

Heritage campaigners were unable to mount a legal challenge to the demolition.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Christchurch’s Catholic cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on Barbadoes Street shortly after the February 2011 quake.

Restore Our Catholic Cathedral spokeswoman Anna Crighton previously said she felt angry that Martin was using emergency earthquake powers to demolish the cathedral.

“I feel angry that somebody can have so much power ... to do whatever they like without consideration ... of the history of that cathedral and the thousands of people who have donated to that building over the years.”