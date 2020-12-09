21 per cent of Christchurch City Council employees earn more than $100,000

The number of Christchurch City Council employees earning more than $100,000 increased in the last financial year.

Some 593 council employees earnt six figures in 2019-20, up by 62 (or 11 per cent) on the previous 12 months, according to the council’s annual report.

It now means 21 per cent of the council’s 2783 employees earn more than $100,000.

The number of council employees had dropped by 152 to 2783, compared with 2935 in 2018-19. But despite this, the salary and wage bill has increased by $8.8 million (or 4.5 per cent) to $204m.

READ MORE:

* Panuku’s blowout in staff earning more than $100,000

* Top Christchurch council boss salaries dwarf average worker pay

* 'Bloated salaries' at Christchurch council where 1 in 4 earn over $100k



A council spokeswoman said the overall salary increase was a consequence of increases in pay rates agreed with unions, applying the living wage rate, and increases from the annual remuneration review process in late 2019.

Accrued leave was also higher than normal this year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said the main reason more employees were earning more than $100,000 was also due to pay reviews in 2018 and 2019. No reviews were planned for this year.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale earned $514,800 in the year ended June 30, 2020. She has taken a 10 per cent pay cut this year.

The figures have concerned councillors, including Sam MacDonald, who said it was not a great look for the council, especially at a time when people were crying out for the council to scrutinise every dollar.

The council announced last week that it was axing five jobs, which was expected to save $600,000 to $700,000 a year.

As part of the changes, the executive leadership team has shrunk from eight roles to five, with three general manager roles disestablished.

When asked if the council had plans to reduce staff numbers and the salary bill any further, a spokeswoman said that once the council’s 10-year budget (the long-term plan) was approved next year, the council would “look at how we rightsize​ what is right for this council”.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said the annual report was a backward looking document and she reiterated there was no annual remuneration review this year.

Christchurch City Council Christchurch City councillors had an at times heated debate about directors' fees being paid to councillors and the review of the policy. (Video first published on June 29, 2020)

The council is in the middle of reviewing its complete operation as part of the long-term plan, which will be released early next year.

Baxendale said the outcome of that process would determine the type and size of the organisation required to deliver on the plan.

The overall number of council employees had dropped mainly because the council’s event’s company, Vbase, had shifted out of the council to operate as a separate entity. Natural attrition was also a factor.

Baxendale’s total pay for the year ended June 30 was $514,800, which includes a $495,000 base salary and a superannuation allowance. She has taken a 10 per cent pay cut for the current financial year in response to the council’s financial position following Covid-19.