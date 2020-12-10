Decades-long battle over as council approves $63m Akaroa wastewater scheme

A new $63 million wastewater scheme has been approved for Akaroa.

A decades-long battle to stop treated wastewater from being discharged into Akaroa Harbour has come to an end for Ngāi Tahu.

The Christchurch City Council decided on Thursday to go ahead with a plan to plant 40 hectares of native trees in Robinsons Bay and Takamatua and use treated wastewater stored in two new large storage ponds to irrigate them.

Akaroa’s wastewater is currently sent into the harbour through a 100-metre pipe, but the practice is considered “culturally repugnant” by Ngāi Tahu, and about five years ago Environment Canterbury refused to grant the city council another long-term consent.

However, at an estimated cost of between $54 million and $63m, the scheme is not cheap. About 1211 homes and businesses will benefit from it – a cost of between $44,591 and $52,023 for each connection. Akaroa has 830 permanent residents.

Ōnuku Rūnanga chairman Rik Tainui​ said he was “quitely ecstatic” about the council’s decision.

“It’s an incredible decision. I’m thankful the council made the right decision. I was frightened that they would defer.”

He said it was a shame many whānau who had fought for years to get the wastewater out of the harbour were no longer alive to see the decision.

However, not everyone is happy.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Robinsons Bay's Chris Moore is not happy the Christchurch City Council is planning on installing ponds for treated wastewater 100m from his home.

Friends of Banks Peninsula spokeswoman Sue Church said it was a disappointing result from the council.

“We had really hoped the council would be brave and take the bold move of looking at potable reuse long-term.”

The environmental group said there were far better alternatives and had pleaded with the council to review its plans.

It wanted the council to stop the plan and fix Akaroa’s broken pipes, which were leading to high levels of stormwater and groundwater entering the wastewater system. If this problem was resolved it would not need to build such a big and costly system, Church said.

The group wanted the council to eventually treat the water to drinking standard so it could be used to replenish Akaroa’s streams below the town’s water intake.

Residents were concerned the two storage ponds, which were only 100 metres away from homes, would be breeding grounds for odour and midges.

The location of the proposed storage ponds in Robinsons Bay.

The council agreed on Thursday to also reduce the amount of stormwater and groundwater entering the system by 20 per cent. But it said it required private property owners to repair their pipes.

It would also use the highly treated wastewater to irrigate its parks and flush public toilets in Akaroa. New Zealand’s laws do not allow for the water to be used on residential properties.

Deputy mayor and Banks Peninsula councillor Andrew Turner said he had a lot of respect for the community's views, but the council was constrained by the regulatory framework, geography and time.

Cr James Daniels said some people were opposed to the project, but the council had to make the best decision for everyone, not just some.

Cr James Gough, who did not support the scheme, said there had been “a deluge of discontent” and he wanted the council to reject the proposal.

Cr Sara Templeton, who chaired the council hearings panel, disputed Gough’s claim, and said the submissions were evenly split on the harbour outfall option.

“It is time we did this. It is the right thing to do.”

Crs Sam MacDonald, Catherine Chu and Gough voted against the proposal.