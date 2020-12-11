'Iconic' Cathedral Square building to be demolished

The Citizens’ War Memorial, largely inaccessible since 2011, will be moved about 50 metres to the site of the former police kiosk.

The former police kiosk in Christchurch’s Cathedral Square will be demolished to make way for the Citizens’ War Memorial.

The memorial has to be moved because it is in the way of plans to restore the Christ Church Cathedral and a new visitors’ centre.

It is not yet known how much it will cost to move the memorial the 50 metres to its new home, but about $1.2 million has been set aside to repair and remove it.

Most of the cost will be covered by the Church Property Trustees (CPT), the Anglican property owner that owns the memorial. However, CPT is gifting the memorial to the council.

The council has budgeted $270,000 for repairs and refurbishment and all other costs will be met by CPT, which has committed $500,000 to the project and has a $543,000 grant from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust (CEAT).

The memorial has aggressive rusting in the internal frame that needs to be repaired.

joseph johnson/Stuff The historically and socially significant memorial was dedicated in 1937.

The Christchurch RSA previously wanted the memorial to be moved to Cranmer Square, but at a council meeting on Thursday, Canterbury RSA president Stan Hansen said there was now a desire to have the cenotaph relocated within the Square.

National RSA president BJ Clark said there was a lot of emotion surrounding the future of the cenotaph and it must remain in the Square.

However, not everyone was keen on the idea of moving the memorial.

Restore Christchurch Cathedral Group, which led a campaign to save the cathedral, wanted the memorial to stay in its existing location.

Group co-chairman Mark Belton said moving the memorial was a “shameful proposal” that would adversely affect the church’s standing and public support for the reinstatement process.

He asked the council and CPT to pause the planned removal, so they could discuss whether it needed to be moved.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The former police kiosk and bus ticket centre will be demolished to make way for the war memorial

The Christchurch Civic Trust also wanted the memorial to stay in its current location, but chairman Chris Kissling said the next best solution was for it to occupy the footprint of the abandoned police kiosk.

Council citizens and community principal adviser Brent Smith said the council was not there to debate whether the memorial should be shifted or not. That decision had already been made.

No-one wanted to see the memorial packed away and put in storage indefinitely.

Smith said parts of the memorial would have to go into storage during the restoration. He expected the work to take about a year.

Latimer Square was also considered for the memorial, but a heritage assessment said a Cathedral Square location was vital to retaining the significance of the memorial.

It was best practice to retain heritage buildings and items on their original location, but if they had to be moved they should be put in a compatible setting.

Supplied A computer generated fly through of how the restored Christ Church Cathedral might look in 2028. (First published October 2020.)

Not all councillors were happy about the old police kiosk being demolished.

Cr Mike Davidson said he was lucky to be born in the 1970s and had a close association with the kiosk, which he considered to be an “iconic structure” in Cathedral Square.

“It’s a shame to demolish that kiosk when there are other options where the memorial could go.”

The kiosk was built in the 1970s by the Canterbury Transport Board as a bus information and ticket centre. It was turned into a police kiosk in 1986, but has been vacant since 2017.

Council community support, governance and partnerships head John Filsell said the council considered redeveloping the kiosk into toilets or an information centre, but it was riddled with asbestos and would cost more than $230,000 to fit out.

Councillors Yani Johanson, Tim Scandrett and Davidson voted against the plan to demolish the old police kiosk and move the memorial there.