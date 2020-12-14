Council criticises $480m river plan to develop Christchurch's river red zone

Rob Kerr has developed a $480 million plan for the 11km-long Ōtākaro Avon River red zone corridor in Christchurch. (Video first published October 31, 2020)

A bold $480 million plan to develop Christchurch’s river red zone has failed to garner support from the city council, but its creator is not giving up.

Rob Kerr, of the Ōtākaro Regeneration Company (ORC), asked the Christchurch City Council for a long-term lease of 114 hectares (19 per cent) of the 602ha Ōtākaro Avon River corridor.

His plan involved developing 28 projects including a water park, indoor bike park, campgrounds, floating houses, a cultural centre, working farm, and eco-tourism experience.

He had investors lined up to pay for it and it could be done in seven years, he said.

But Kerr’s plan has been criticised by the council’s urban development agency, Development Christchurch Limited (DCL), which completed a preliminary due diligence report on the proposal.

DCL’s report stated: “There are commercial and financial aspects of ORC’s proposal that are not sufficiently robust to be capable of acceptance in whole or in part at the current time.”

The risks were high, it said.

george heard/Stuff The Christchurch City Council has decided not to endorse Rob Kerr’s river red zone, for now, but the door is still open.

However, it noted the proposal merited further progression, given the significant community, environmental and economic benefits to be gained.

“A purely commercial lens is not necessarily appropriate,” the DCL report said.

Kerr’s proposal did line up with many council objectives including creating a liveable, vibrant, prosperous and sustainable 21st century city, while promoting public and shared transport, and improving the waterways.

“Now more than ever, council is looking to encourage innovative ideas and solutions from the private and community sectors.”

A council staff report was not so positive and far more risk averse.

It said an agreement to work unilaterally and exclusively with one privately-owned commercial entity was potentially problematic for the council and involved risk.

Staff were concerned the council could be perceived as favouring Kerr who, in his previous role with the now-disestablished rebuild agency Regenerate Christchurch, helped develop the original plan for the 11-kilometre river corridor, released in 2018.

Supplied Rob Kerr hopes the 11km-long river corridor will become New Zealand’s largest eco-districts.

The DCL report saw Kerr’s previous role beneficial because of his considerable level of knowledge of the river red zone and the original regeneration plan.

The council was developing a co-governance entity to oversee the red zone’s development and staff said it would be problematic to support Kerr’s plan before that group was created.

Kerr strongly criticised the council’s report.

At a council meeting last week, he said he did not think it was an objective assessment and felt “somewhat disrespected” by council staff.

He felt the report overstated many risks, did not acknowledge the potential benefits and did not come up with any alternatives.

“Where is the strategy for realising the vision of the regeneration plan. Where is the leadership? Where is the vision? There is nothing there to grasp on to.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ōtākaro Regeneration Company director Rob Kerr is disappointed at the council’s response to his bold plan.

Kerr suggested the council agree to a middle ground and approve in principle the leasing of land for the first six projects, leaving the co-governance group to give the final approval when it was established.

Instead, the council declined to enter into an exclusive arrangement with Kerr “at the current time”.

Cr Pauline Cotter said the door was still open for Kerr once the co-governance structure was set up.

After the meeting, Kerr said he was disappointed the city was not ready for such a bold and ambitious proposal, but he did support the council creating a co-governance group.

He said he would continue to engage with those who were also working towards a vision for the river corridor.

“We will always be advocating for the most ambitious and exciting future for our city and won’t settle for anything less.”

Six businesses have already expressed an interest in being part of the project, including Willowbank, the cultural experience company Ko Tāne, campground developer Kiwicamp, Riverlution Tiny Houses, social enterprise Cultivate and New Zealand Carbon Group.

Four of those groups were at the council on Thursday, urging it to support Kerr’s plan.

Willowbank manager and Ko Tāne co-director Mark Willis said Kerr’s proposal would help bring several attractions to life, which would otherwise face multiple hurdles.

The proposal provided a funding solution and without it groups would find it hard to borrow money for projects on land it did not own, he said.