Flare seen during suspicious fires in Christchurch's Port Hills

Looking over into Lyttelton Harbour from the Summit Rd.

A flare was seen during a spate of suspicious fires in the Ports Hills, police say.

A number of fire crews were sent to extinguish four “small vegetation fires” scattered across the Port Hills between midnight and about 1am on Wednesday.

The fires ranged between about 40 and 1200 square metres in size – a rugby field is usually about 8400sqm.

A police statement said on Thursday there were reports a flare was seen. Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious between just before midnight and 2am,” the statement said.

Stuff understands some vehicles were spotted in the Summit Rd area around the time the fires broke out.

Lyttleton chief fire officer Mark Buckley earlier said the strong winds and warm conditions had initially made fighting the fires difficult for the attending crews.

“The fires weren’t significantly large, but they were large enough to cause significant concern.

“We were bloody lucky that the wind died down. If it was still whipping up it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201209/8549.