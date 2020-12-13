Concerning chalk message left outside Christchurch mosque

The Masjid An-Nur in Christchurch has been the target of hate speech. (File photo)

Police are investigating a hate speech message written in chalk outside the Masjid An-Nur in Christchurch.

District Commander Superintendent John Price said police were working with mosque leaders in relation to the message left outside the Deans Ave site on Saturday.

“Police are taking this matter extremely seriously, as we do all reports of hate speech or behaviour that causes concern to our communities.”

Masjid An-Nur imam Gamal Fouda said education was important when it came to preventing hate speech.

READ MORE:

* Royal commission findings confirm anti-Muslim bias by intelligence services, mosque leaders say

* Hope for memorial as Christchurch terror sentencing allows 'victory of love over hate'



He wanted programmes taught in schools to educate young people about diversity and tolerance.

“New Zealand needs to do a lot more about hate and discrimination.”

Stuff understands the words “Islam is Right about Women” were chalked outside the mosque.

Similar messages have appeared in the United States and are believed to be linked to the far right movement to cause trouble and confusion apparently.