Insurance claim declined after learner driver was left 'unsupervised' by sleeping passenger

The High Court in Dunedin said a licensed driver cannot be considered to be “in control” when supervising a learner driver if they are asleep. (File photo)

An Otago man says he has “lost trust” in his insurance company after his claim following a crash was declined because he had fallen asleep in the passenger seat of his car, leaving the learner driver to her own devices.

Bryan Forde and his then-fiancée, Charlene Day, were both injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a camper van on State Highway 1 near Milton, south of Dunedin, on February 3, 2018.

Day, who only had a learner’s licence at the time, was driving while Forde, who held a full licence, was in the passenger seat.

Despite a straight road and clear visibility, the car crossed the centre line and crashed into the oncoming camper van.

The camper van’s driver braked heavily in an effort to avoid the crash, but Day took no evasive action.

She could not remember the collision, but later accepted she must have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Day was subsequently charged with two charges of careless use causing injury.

Forde, who was insured by AMI, a brand of IAG New Zealand Ltd, made a claim for the damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.

His claim was declined based on a clause in his policy stating “[t]here is no cover if your vehicle is being driven by or in the charge of any person who … is not driving according to the conditions of his or her driver licence”.

IAG said Day was not driving in accordance with the conditions of her learner licence because Forde was not “in charge” of the vehicle as required by the rules for learner drivers stipulated in the Land Transport Rules.

The insurer said it was likely that Forde had also fallen asleep before the vehicle crossed the centreline since he made no attempt to give directions to Day or to change the course of the vehicle to avoid the crash.

A decision by the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO) was not accepted by both parties, and IAG consequently sought an order from the High Court to provide legal clarity on when a person is regarded as being “in charge of” a vehicle.

IAG argued it was “almost an irresistible inference” that Forde must have been asleep at the time of the crash and therefore could not have been “in charge of” the vehicle.

It said the purpose of a fully-licensed driver in the vehicle was to perform a supervisory role, one that could not be fulfilled if the person was asleep.

The insurer pointed out the issue had important consequences for its business and that of other insurers.

The court ruled a person was not “in charge of” a vehicle when that person is asleep.

Forde said it was “a hard question to answer” if he should be held responsible for the crash just because he was the fully licensed driver in the car.

“I didn’t plan to fall asleep. It was a hot sunny morning coming home from work and I [had] been doing overtime all week.”

“I've lost the trust of AMI, because we didn't plan this accident and the way they treated me ... I think it was an act of God the way this accident happened.”

He remained unsure if he was definitely asleep at the time of the crash.

“I remember all the glass hitting me, I don't know if I woke up or if I was dozing.”

IAG made an ex gratia payment to Forde, but he said he was still out of pocket about $2000 for lawyers’ fees.

“I feel like AMI was trying to find a loophole to get out of paying the insurance on the car.”

Day, who was struck in the side of her chest by a piece of steel from the camper van, said she was unable to work for eight months after the crash and still cannot do everything she used to due to the screws and plates in her arm and ankle.

“[The crash] has taken its toll on both of us.”