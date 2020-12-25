The Press' best photos of 2020 - part one
From the global Covid-19 pandemic and its many facets – lockdowns, isolation, job losses and border closures – to the sentencing of the March 15 terrorist, the Christchurch newsroom has been a buzzing hive of activity in 2020.
While words are important for telling these stories, pictures can really take us there. JAKE KENNY shares the best photos taken by Stuff's Christchurch newsroom this past year, nominated by the visual journalists who took them. This is part one of two.
STACY SQUIRES
Veteran visual journalist Stacy Squires says he chose human interest photos rather than “stunning news” shots.
“Each of the people in these photos are unique and inspirational in their own way.”
1. DAVID SEYMOUR @ ROLLICKIN
David Seymour eats an ice cream at Rollickin Gelato on New Regent St in the lead up to the election. Squires says he didn't vote for Seymour, but he had a “school boy impishness about him, which gave me some good photo opportunities”.
2. MISSING CAT'S RETURN AFTER SEVEN YEARS
Charline Dempsey’s cat Angel was missing for seven years when an SPCA staff member checked the microchip on a cat who was surrendered to the centre in August and recognised the owner’s name.
Squires says the story was “just one of those lovely feel good stories that was a joy to cover”.
3. MADDIE COLLINS’ KIDNEY JOURNEY
Maddie Collins with her four failed kidneys: two of her own and two from donors. Squires says Collins “is an amazing teenager, who is a pure inspiration and a joy to photograph”.
4. HALLOWEEN HOUSE
Halloween house owner Frank Stefanissin checks one of his Halloween props. Squires says Stefanissin was bubbling with life, and “reminded me of Billy Connolly, the comedian”.
5. POP-UP PENGUIN ARTIST
Author and illustrator Selina Tusitala Marsh signs her name on one of Christchurch’s pop up penguins. Squires says Marsh is “one of those people that the camera loves".
“Photographing her was very enjoyable.”
CHRIS SKELTON
Chris Skelton's nominated photos are mostly human interest too, and tell a range of stories reflecting the year that 2020 was. Skelton's images include Covid-19 lockdowns, social housing, the March 15 terrorist sentencing and returning to the things we love as our lives resumed some form of normality.
1. ECLECTIC COLLECTOR
Eclectic collector of curious items and design tutor Christian Carruthers with his dog, Wolfie. Skelton's composition, with items surrounding Carruthersm makes it seem as though he is one of many unique things he has collected.
2. SOCIAL HOUSING COUPLE
Kevin Cotton and Gillian Pool live in a social housing complex, where their health problems were exacerbated by the poor quality of their home. Skelton captured the conditions of the home but also their love for one another all in one frame.
3. A SPECIAL CELEBRATION
Taj Mohammad Kamran celebrates after the High Court sentences the Christchurch mosque shooter to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Kamran was shot three times in the legs at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque) in Christchurch. His best friend, Matiullah Safi, died next to him.
4. THE NEW NORMAL
The new normal. Gloves and face masks were worn by most out grocery shopping during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. It was a sight most of us became accustomed to in the earlier months of this year.
5. FREERIDE MOUNTAIN BIKER
Christchurch-born freeride mountain biker Billy Meaclem executes a front flip while Skelton captures him from below. Skelton's positioning and the surrounding trees make Meaclem a stunning focal point in this shot.
ALDEN WILLIAMS
Alden Williams’ favourite shots from 2020 are a mixture of portraits and scene-capturing stills telling unique stories. His innate ability to evoke emotion from a frame is ever-present in these five stills.
1. A SPECIAL ANZAC COMMEMORATION
New Zealand’s oldest living WWII veteran Ron Hermanns, then aged 108, stands in his driveway on Anzac Day.
Covid-19 resulted in extraordinary Anzac Day commemorations, with people standing at the end of their driveways, so Williams knew there was potential to capture something special.
2. A LIFE WELL LIVED
Former caterer and executive housemaid Gwen Young-James once rubbed shoulders with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan and Kenny Rogers. Williams says it was a pleasure to photograph her, and as soon as he saw the tapestry he knew “it would be inexcusable if I didn't get a good frame”.
Young-James sadly died of cancer a few months after this photograph was taken.
3. EMOTIONAL SCENES
There were emotional scenes outside court after the Christchurch mosque shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Victims and supporters filled Lichfield St immediately after the sentence was handed down. Williams says he didn't know where to point his camera as there were huge outpourings of emotion everywhere.
4. DOGA CLASS
A dog and yoga (doga) class in Christchurch. Upon walking into the studio, Williams knew he was witnessing something different.
5. AN IMPROVISED PORTRAIT
This portrait was taken candidly while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed by Stuff journalist Philip Matthews. Being the prime minister, Ardern had little time to sit down with a photographer and do a proper portrait session, so Williams had to quickly arrange and test the lighting before she came in for her eight-minute slot.
