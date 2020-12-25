The Press' best photos of 2020 - part one

Here are some of the best photos taken by Stuff's Christchurch visual journalists this year.

From the global Covid-19 pandemic and its many facets – lockdowns, isolation, job losses and border closures – to the sentencing of the March 15 terrorist, the Christchurch newsroom has been a buzzing hive of activity in 2020.

While words are important for telling these stories, pictures can really take us there. JAKE KENNY shares the best photos taken by Stuff's Christchurch newsroom this past year, nominated by the visual journalists who took them. This is part one of two.

STACY SQUIRES

Veteran visual journalist Stacy Squires says he chose human interest photos rather than “stunning news” shots.

“Each of the people in these photos are unique and inspirational in their own way.”

1. DAVID SEYMOUR @ ROLLICKIN

David Seymour eats an ice cream at Rollickin Gelato on New Regent St in the lead up to the election. Squires says he didn't vote for Seymour, but he had a “school boy impishness about him, which gave me some good photo opportunities”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff David Seymour visits Rollickin Gelato on New Regent St during his election campaign.

2. MISSING CAT'S RETURN AFTER SEVEN YEARS

Charline Dempsey’s cat Angel was missing for seven years when an SPCA staff member checked the microchip on a cat who was surrendered to the centre in August and recognised the owner’s name.

Squires says the story was “just one of those lovely feel good stories that was a joy to cover”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Charline Dempsey and her cat Angel are reunited after seven years apart.

3. MADDIE COLLINS’ KIDNEY JOURNEY

Maddie Collins with her four failed kidneys: two of her own and two from donors. Squires says Collins “is an amazing teenager, who is a pure inspiration and a joy to photograph”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Maddie Collins with her four failed kidneys: two of her own and two from donors.

4. HALLOWEEN HOUSE

Halloween house owner Frank Stefanissin checks one of his Halloween props. Squires says Stefanissin was bubbling with life, and “reminded me of Billy Connolly, the comedian”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Frank Stefanissin with one of his Halloween props.

5. POP-UP PENGUIN ARTIST

Author and illustrator Selina Tusitala Marsh signs her name on one of Christchurch’s pop up penguins. Squires says Marsh is “one of those people that the camera loves".

“Photographing her was very enjoyable.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Author and illustrator Selina Tusitala Marsh signs her name on one of Christchurch’s pop up penguins.

CHRIS SKELTON

Chris Skelton's nominated photos are mostly human interest too, and tell a range of stories reflecting the year that 2020 was. Skelton's images include Covid-19 lockdowns, social housing, the March 15 terrorist sentencing and returning to the things we love as our lives resumed some form of normality.

1. ECLECTIC COLLECTOR

Eclectic collector of curious items and design tutor Christian Carruthers with his dog, Wolfie. Skelton's composition, with items surrounding Carruthersm makes it seem as though he is one of many unique things he has collected.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christian Carruthers with his dog, Wolfie.

2. SOCIAL HOUSING COUPLE

Kevin Cotton and Gillian Pool live in a social housing complex, where their health problems were exacerbated by the poor quality of their home. Skelton captured the conditions of the home but also their love for one another all in one frame.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kevin Cotton and Gillian Pool live in a social housing complex with questionable conditions.

3. A SPECIAL CELEBRATION

Taj Mohammad Kamran celebrates after the High Court sentences the Christchurch mosque shooter to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Kamran was shot three times in the legs at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque) in Christchurch. His best friend, Matiullah Safi, died next to him.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Taj Mohammad Kamran celebrates the March 15 terrorist being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

4. THE NEW NORMAL

The new normal. Gloves and face masks were worn by most out grocery shopping during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. It was a sight most of us became accustomed to in the earlier months of this year.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Skelton’s observational skills were important in him obtaining this shot which will mark the year 2020 in years to come.

5. FREERIDE MOUNTAIN BIKER

Christchurch-born freeride mountain biker Billy Meaclem executes a front flip while Skelton captures him from below. Skelton's positioning and the surrounding trees make Meaclem a stunning focal point in this shot.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Meaclem loves flipping, and Skelton loves shooting it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS

Alden Williams’ favourite shots from 2020 are a mixture of portraits and scene-capturing stills telling unique stories. His innate ability to evoke emotion from a frame is ever-present in these five stills.

1. A SPECIAL ANZAC COMMEMORATION

New Zealand’s oldest living WWII veteran Ron Hermanns, then aged 108, stands in his driveway on Anzac Day.

Covid-19 resulted in extraordinary Anzac Day commemorations, with people standing at the end of their driveways, so Williams knew there was potential to capture something special.

Alden Williams/Stuff Ron Hermanns commemorates Anzac Day in 2020.

2. A LIFE WELL LIVED

Former caterer and executive housemaid Gwen Young-James once rubbed shoulders with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan and Kenny Rogers. Williams says it was a pleasure to photograph her, and as soon as he saw the tapestry he knew “it would be inexcusable if I didn't get a good frame”.

Young-James sadly died of cancer a few months after this photograph was taken.

Alden Williams/Stuff Gwen Young-James and her dog Bella both loved the limelight.

3. EMOTIONAL SCENES

There were emotional scenes outside court after the Christchurch mosque shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Victims and supporters filled Lichfield St immediately after the sentence was handed down. Williams says he didn't know where to point his camera as there were huge outpourings of emotion everywhere.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah (centre) outside the High Court after the March 15 terrorist is sentenced to life in prison.

4. DOGA CLASS

A dog and yoga (doga) class in Christchurch. Upon walking into the studio, Williams knew he was witnessing something different.

Alden Williams/Stuff Dogs and yoga: Something you may not have seen before.

5. AN IMPROVISED PORTRAIT

This portrait was taken candidly while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed by Stuff journalist Philip Matthews. Being the prime minister, Ardern had little time to sit down with a photographer and do a proper portrait session, so Williams had to quickly arrange and test the lighting before she came in for her eight-minute slot.