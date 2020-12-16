Fireworks banned in parts of Christchurch after two more suspicious fires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand announce new fire restrictions - including a ban on fireworks in parts of Christchurch and Akaroa - on December 16, 2020.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has banned fireworks in Akaroa, coastal Christchurch and the Port Hills after crews were called to two more suspicious blazes.

The latest fires were reported near Sumner shortly after 2am on Wednesday.

A spokesman said two small fires no bigger than 25 square metres were extinguished within 30 minutes.

Both were believed to be suspicious, though the cause was not yet clear. No homes or properties were damaged, and there were no injuries.

Christchurch area commander Dave Stackhouse said Fenz was banning the use of fireworks under section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act, which allowed it to restrict activities that could start or spread fire.

The ban – which included Akaroa, Bottle Lake, New Brighton and the Port Hills – would take effect from 6pm on Wednesday.

“These are all high risk areas and what we saw on Friday night was completely unnecessary and avoidable,” he said.

Friday's fire, which burned through 25 hectares on the Port Hills, was caused by two youths playing with fireworks.

Stackhouse said firefighters were working with police, but it was too early to say whether any charges would be laid.

“Using fireworks should be completely out of the question, and we will take a very dim view of anyone who is found to be using them while this ban is in place.”

He urged anyone living around the Port Hills, Akaroa or Bottle Lake to call 111 if they saw or heard fireworks, or anything suspicious.

This is the first time fireworks have been banned in Christchurch since new legislation was released in 2017. They have previously been banned for brief periods in Nelson and Northland.

Stackhouse said Fenz would work with police to enforce the ban. Anyone who broke the rules could face up to two years in prison or a $300,000 fine.

“We're not trying to take away people's fun over the new year, but we want people to consider others and their property.”

The ban would be reviewed in the new year.

Firefighters were on high alert given the recent string of fires and ongoing hot temperatures.

Stackouse said there had been 10 suspicious fires in the last week and a half, but he did not think a firebug was plaguing the city.

“We're in the process of looking through them all individually, looking for ignition causes and any linkages.”

Crews were using a drone to scour the Port Hills for hotspots early on Wednesday morning, following a fire caused by a spark from a grinder on Tuesday.

The fire on Galilee Ln, Clifton, forced the evacuation of 16 homes on Revelation Drive, Galilee Ln, and Bayview Rd.

Eight fire trucks, two water tankers, four helicopters, and a command unit helped contain the fire, which spread across about 16ha of grass and gorse.

Stackhouse said the fire was accidentally caused by a construction crew using a grinder nearby.

Tuesday’s blaze followed another in nearby Hillsborough on Friday evening, which burned through about 20ha and forced a dozen residents to leave their homes. Stackhouse confirmed that fire was caused by fireworks.

Canterbury would move to a restricted fire season from midnight on Wednesday, meaning permits may be required to light a fire outside.

Christchurch hit a high of 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday will be hot again on Saturday, when it is expected to reach 29C.